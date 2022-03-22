Stirring second half earns Ardee Community School North Leinster final win over De La Salle

Ardee Community School collected the North-Leinster U16 B title with a dominant second half effort against De La Salle College in Darver on Tuesday.

Anthony Durnin’s men were fortunate to trail by just the minimum at half-time – 1-5 to 1-4 – having been backed by the gust, but with substitute Killian Crosbie bagging a goal and leading marksman Adam Gillespie almost unerring from frees, the Deesiders were comfortable victors.

Indeed, it took a last gasp major by the hugely impressive Pearse Grimes to glaze the scoreboard with some guise of respectability for the wasteful Dundalk boys.

While both teams struck seven wides across the hour, Shane Lennon hit the post early on, and both Jack Callan and Jamie Soraghan forced Tiernan Markey into saves, when the Castleblayney Road side were firmly on top.

They led 0-4 to one at the first half’s midway juncture, with Daniel Craven a constant thorn in the winners’ side, but a cheap giveaway would prove costly as Gillespie finished a flowing Ardee move to the net.

Finally, De La Salle raised a green flag on the eve the interval – rapid Shayne Soraghan breaking through and finishing with aplomb to send Kieran Carey and Michelle Cumiskey’s charges in ahead.

Two Gillespie frees had the champions showing narrowly in front, before a neat Jamie Soraghan point preceded a fabulous run and finish by Grimes. With the elements in their favour and showing 2-6 to 1-6 in front, De La Salle were odds on to cause an upset.

However, Ardee reeled off four points on the trot – Alan Reynolds and Seán Callaghan coming to the fore around centre-field – and while Callan halted the momentum to level, the victors hit a further 1-4 on the trot, with Crosbie bagging 1-1.

Another searing burst by Grimes saw him play a neat one-two with Craven before driving to the net in the last phase of play.

It wasn’t even a scant consolation, however.

Ardee CS: Tiernan Markey; Ciarán Russell, Alan Reynolds 0-1, Andy Murphy; Robert Holmes 0-1, Michael Reid, Cathal Kennedy; Seán Callaghan 0-2, Paddy Balfe; Oran Martin, Adam Gillespie 1-7 (0-6f), Josh Taaffe; Leon Myles 0-1, Seán Flynn 0-1, Eoin Dillon

Subs: Keelin Martin for Kennedy, Oisín O’Brien for Taaffe, Killian Crosbie 1-1 for Dillon

De La Salle: Adam Smartt; Tom Cunniffe, Ruairí Treanor, Michael Kirby; Fionn Connolly, Sam Phelan, Donal McArdle 0-1; Rian Devlin, Jack Callan 0-1; Cormac Mallon, Shayne Soraghan 1-0, Pearse Grimes 2-2 (0-1f); Daniel Craven 0-1, Jamie Soraghan 0-1, Shane Lennon 0-1

Sub: Patrick Hillen for Callan

Referee: Paul Burke (Glen Emmets)