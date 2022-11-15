Stick or twist – what will Louth manager Mickey Harte be looking for out of 2023 National Football League?

With only Cooley maintaining a Louth interest in the provincial club championship, attention has now switched to the start of the 2023 National Football League.

The schedule of fixtures were announced in recent weeks with the action beginning on Sunday, January 29, which is just 10 weeks away.

Louth's reward for a fantastic run of results over the previous two campaigns is an exciting inclusion in the second tier of the almost century-old competition. While the league has always played second fiddle to the championship, its importance during the last decade has grown considerably with all counties now placing much greater emphasis and importance on results and final positions.

Listen to interviews or soundbites from any county manager and you'll hear pretty much the same message. For the guys toiling away in Divisions 3 and 4, they'll be striving to get to a higher level.

As Louth folk know more than most, it's the only chance for advancement and silverware, save for the new Tailteann Cup competition. For those in the top two tiers, there are almost two separate mini-leagues taking place in both divisions. One for teams competing at the top of each league and the other for those simply trying to retain their status.

While there are always lots of really excellent, top of the table clashes, sometimes the really juicy league action takes place at the foot of the table where counties are fighting, tooth and nail, to survive in their division. This has now taken on added significance with only teams in the top two leagues guaranteed a place in the All-Ireland series.

Louth's fixtures are: January 29 – Clare (Ennis); February 5 – Derry (Ardee); February 19 – Limerick (Ardee); February 26 – Meath (Navan); March 5 – Kildare (Ardee); March 19 – Cork (Ardee); March 26 – Dublin (Croke Park).

Mickey Harte's squad are known to be hard at work at present in preparation for the new season but I'm wondering what are the manager's ambitions for the 2023 league campaign?

Will he stick or twist? Will he go all out and push hard to get his charges to Division 1 or will he be content to consolidate our position in Division 2?

For the first time ever, there is no Leinster team in the top tier of the league following the relegation of Dublin and Kildare on the final day of the 2022 season.

Surveying the remaining five teams in the division, I'd imagine a successful campaign would look like a fifth or sixth place finish. At this point in time, I don't think we yet possess the football smarts, reserves of conditioning to match the experience and power of the stronger teams, but we do have enough in our locker to gather a sufficient number of points to survive.

It will probably take five, but more likely six, points to stay up. We can't afford a stuttering start like last season's opening games against Laois and Longford. A fast start will be needed in the first four fixtures.

We must gather the majority of our points in these games as we may not get anything from the closing three fixtures against Kildare, Cork and Dublin. While Derry might be a different proposition, standing toe-to-toe with Clare, Limerick and Meath is well within our current capabilities and I can see us turning them over.

These sides will also recognise that we need to be beaten in order for them to have a chance of survival.

Indeed, these are terrific games to be looking forward to in the new year and fixtures where Louth supporters, both young and old, can really make a difference. Four home games is a major boost to our chances but only if Páirc Mhuire in Ardee is full to the rafters.

I'd like to see some sort of school or juvenile campaign to try and attract more people in through the gate. It's been a few years since we hosted teams of this calibre on home turf. Let’s try to make the most of it.

SADNESS

It was with sadness that I learned last week of the passing of Louth GAA supporter and benefactor Willie Reilly in London. Born in Dromiskin, the talented footballer and athlete emigrated to England in 1958.

Over many decades, he built up a very successful building and civil engineering business in the English capital but he never forgot his roots. His generosity to Louth GAA fundraising efforts and county teams over the last half century was unrivalled. A room was recently named in his honour in Darver to recognise his contribution to the facility.

As a former chairman and honorary President, Willie had a major impact and influence on London GAA. He was also a great character and I spent countless enjoyable days (and nights) in his company on his many trips back to Ireland.

However, it was when hosting and entertaining teams and individuals from the Wee County in his adopted home of London that Willie really came into his own. He was also an invaluable source of support and guidance to me personally when I worked in London for two years back in 2004.

His presence at Louth games will be sorely missed. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.