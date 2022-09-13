Louth

Stephen O’Donnell challenges his Dundalk players to rise to the occasion in Waterford Cup clash

James Rogers

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell has challenged his side to show their character by rising to the task of booking an FAI Cup semi-final place when they face Waterford at the RSC this Friday (kick off: 7:45pm, live on LOITV).

The Lilywhites are heading into the game on their worst run of form since the former St Patrick’s Athletic boss took charge at Casey’s Field, with three defeats in their last four league matches – although the 2-0 loss in Sligo Rovers was overturned due to an ineligible player.

