Stephen O’Donnell challenges his Dundalk players to rise to the occasion in Waterford Cup clash

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell has challenged his side to show their character by rising to the task of booking an FAI Cup semi-final place when they face Waterford at the RSC this Friday (kick off: 7:45pm, live on LOITV).

The Lilywhites are heading into the game on their worst run of form since the former St Patrick’s Athletic boss took charge at Casey’s Field, with three defeats in their last four league matches – although the 2-0 loss in Sligo Rovers was overturned due to an ineligible player.

Things hit a new low on Friday night when Dundalk twice squandered a lead to lose 3-2 to bottom side UCD at the UCD Bowl. That result means that O’Donnell’s side will be out of the three guaranteed European places if St Pat’s win their game in hand against Shelbourne.

The 36-year-old admitted the defeat to the Students had left his side battling for European qualification.

“It has,” he said.

“This is our first proper bit of adversity. As I said to the players in the dressing room, you're going to get adversity throughout a season and in life you're going to get adversity but it's about how you respond to it.

“It is a sickner, there's no doubt about that and the weekend is going to be miserable. That's football. You live through your results and I think the players are the same so this weekend is going to be miserable but what other option do they have but to get ready for a Cup quarter-final next week and we will definitely do that.”

O’Donnell says he expects a tough test from Waterford on the night.

“Individually Waterford have a lot of talented players – what I'd call Premier Division calibre players, so it's going to be a tough game.

“We're going there away from home and in a Cup quarter-final there will be a very good atmosphere so it's a game we'll be really looking forward to it,” he said.

Dundalk will continue to be without Patrick Hoban and Daniel Kelly for the trip to the RSC on Friday night.