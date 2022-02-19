Stephen Keeley – the Louth man who played for Limerick – cannot lose this weekend

Oliver Plunkett’s clubman Stephen Keeley may have more in common with the Limerick players but he is hopeful his native county will deliver the goods at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

Keeley was a Treaty footballer for two seasons, having re-located to the south-west through work, and bagged himself two senior championship medals with Adare prior to transferring back to Plunkett’s mid-Covid.

Ultimately, he’s thankful for his Shannonside tenure, which lasted over four years having only meant to be for two, and Sunday’s venture to Limerick city will be the first time he’s laid eyes on his former colleagues since departing.

"I haven’t had a chance to go to many matches since but I’ll definitely make it my business to go to this one,” says Keeley.

"It was a fantastic experience and I’ve friends for life down there. I was a blow in but they took me under their wing and one of the Adare lads is actually going to be my groomsman at my wedding

"But I always wanted to see Louth doing well and it’s brilliant to see Conor Early, a clubmate, doing well at midfield – I’d also love to see Hugh Bourke, Paul Maher and Robbie (Bourke) doing well, all Adare men.

"I suppose when it comes to it, though, I want to see Louth staying in Division 3... I just think it’s going to be a cracking match.”

The Drogheda man won a junior championship with Plunkett’s in 2014 and there were talks with then Louth boss Colin Kelly about linking up with his county. Ultimately, a call-up never materialised with his career taking priority and leading to the south-west.

His intention was to remain with the Mell club, to give manager Colm Coyle and co full commitment on their intermediate return. But the travelling became too much and led to injury. Soon he was just playing casual soccer as a means of keeping fit, until Adare – just promoted from the second tier – came calling.

The rest is history. Two senior medals, the first coming with unexpectedly with a last gasp final win over Newcastle West. A county call as well.

"When I was asked on board, I remember Billy (Lee, manager) did an interview and he’d asked so many players to come on board.

"But it was Division 4 football and the commitment levels were unbelievable. It was four nights a week back then and then the strength and conditioning fella, Adrian O’Brien, had us doing ‘home projects’ where you were juggling or reading books by people who were into mindfulness. He was a fitness guru but almost a mind coach as well.

“I was wondering what I’d got myself in for, thinking ‘we’re going to be the whipping boys of Division 4’, but once I was in for a few weeks, I could see the levels of professionalism that Billy had brought in and there was a good bunch of lads who wanted the county team to be doing well.

“There were lads travelling from Dublin to train a good few nights a week and I really bought into it. I could see where Billy was taking it.

"Then, when I left the panel to move back to Drogheda, I wished them all the best, but I could see that it was going in the right direction – there was a positivity around the set-up and the players that were coming through, there was a lot of talent.”

The conditioning of Limerick teams – in both codes – is a striking aspect of their make-up. Louth could hardly come up against a more physically imposing, athletic team outside the top two divisions.

Indeed, Keeley can see the development of certain players even in the short time he has been away.

"The hurlers train at the same time as the footballers and the first year I was there, you could see the difference in the professionalism. Even the food we were getting afterwards was completely different, the shape the lads were in was very different. There were drones recording the hurlers and GPS.

"But the following year, it all changed. The same approach was adapted, gym-wise and nutrition, etc. We were in a gym called FIT 100 – a former Limerick player owns it – and the hurlers would have used it as well.

“The Fitzgerald’s Woodland Hotel in Adare, the footballers and hurlers have free membership there. They can use the pool and the gym facilities – FIT 100 is free for the players as well. It means the lads in the west can use the facilities in Adare and the lads on the other side, in the city, can use FIT 100. It’s all so coordinated.

“You could see the conditioning levels just rise so much in the couple of years I was there. The like of Hugh Bourke. He’s one of the most talented footballers I’ve seen at club level and he joined the panel the year I left – but I saw Adare playing in the county final there in October and the guy has just filled out massively, and I’d say it’s got so much to do with Adrian O’Brien and the training with the county team.”

It all sounds ominous for Louth, though Keeley is a winner either way.