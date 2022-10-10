Louth

Stabannon Parnells’ two-goal hero – ‘We've come out and won it against the odds’

Bobby Butterly fires his and Stabannon Parnells' second goal high to the net during Saturday's junior final replay win over Glyde Rangers at the Grove. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand

Caoimhín Reilly

Bobby Butterly has been looking at five championship medals in the house since day dot – listening about the heights Stabannon Parnells had once reached without having any first-hand experience of what it entailed.

He came into the fold with Parnells as they chugged from season to season, with very few chinks of light to suggest he could add to his father’s championship medal haul of four seniors and an intermediate.

