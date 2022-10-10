Stabannon Parnells’ two-goal hero – ‘We've come out and won it against the odds’

Bobby Butterly has been looking at five championship medals in the house since day dot – listening about the heights Stabannon Parnells had once reached without having any first-hand experience of what it entailed.

He came into the fold with Parnells as they chugged from season to season, with very few chinks of light to suggest he could add to his father’s championship medal haul of four seniors and an intermediate.

This season was different, though. He and younger brother Harry have done the damage, combining for 6-33, as Stabannon became the first team to win the junior championship from Division 3B.

“This is only the start,” said Bobby, a Louth minor in 2018.

“I just can’t wait to push on next year and even the Leinster junior this year. We’re going to do our best and come back next year to do the same again.

“I came in when the team was weak and we hadn’t many players. We were struggling for years but we’ve got the young lads in and kept believing. It showed today – we won the junior championship. We’re delighted.

“We were in Division 3B and weren’t favourites for the championship, but we’ve come out and won it against the odds.”

His goals, one in the opening minute and the second early in the final quarter, were stuck away with remarkable composure, and brought his championship contribution to 6-2, with goal braces in both the semi-final and decider replay.

“The goals came at crucial times and the lads worked hard to get the ball to me – I think David Cluskey set me up for both.

“It was just about getting myself in perfect positions so I could score and they fell to me.

“I thought we’d push on after the goal and get a few points, but Glyde came back and were more in the game. We were a point down at half-time and knew we had to do better, had to come back. We knew we hadn’t performed to the best of our ability and we needed to push on, and we did.

“For the second goal, the ball came in and I just thought ‘goal’. I tried to put it in the back of the net and I did.”