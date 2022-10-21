Stabannon Parnells hopeful of writing the wrongs of their Leinster trip to Wexford

Stabannon Parnells celebrate winning the Louth junior championship title following their replay win over Glyde Rangers in Castlebellingham. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Stabannon Parnells will make their step into the Leinster junior championship on Saturday when they travel to the county where their last provincial foray ended in 1999 – Wexford.

Shane Sweeney’s men, who were surprise, if deserving, winners of the Louth title, face St Abban’s at St Patrick’s Park in Enniscorthy, a venue more than familiar to the hosts.

Of course, having got over Glyde Rangers on the weekend before last, Parnells have been able to use the best part of the past week to prepare for their Leinster involvement and so should have a good handle on what they will be facing when they venture down the country this weekend.

While Dundalk Young Irelands won Leinster as Louth’s junior flag-bearers in 2018, this county’s record in the lowest grade of provincial football isn’t all that great. Neither Roche Emmets (2019) nor Glen Emmets (2021) made inroads despite winning the first round.

However, significantly, the latter both had home advantage for their competition opener and that is an obstacle which Stabannon must overcome, 23 years since they last participated in Leinster, an afternoon they certainly haven’t forgotten in mid-Louth.

It was the day when Wexford legend Mattie Forde kicked 4-4 as the Nicholas Butterly-captained side were devoured by Killanerin. 5-10 to 1-7.

Interestingly, long-serving, joint-player/manager Sweeney scored a point for Stabannon in that loss.

Pat Butterly hit 1-3 on the occasion and Parnells will once again look to his sons, Harry and Bobby, for their scoring inspiration with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

With Colm Giggin’ availability in doubt, having started the championship decider replay, Aonghus Giggins should come back into the starting team, with Derek Crilly – who has been troubled by injury – likely to line out at midfield alongside Seán Reynolds.

Given the strength of their team, the experience it contains and quality youngsters, Stabannon will be determined to progress in the provincial series and they should have too much for their Yellowbelly counterparts.

VERDICT: Stabannon by three.