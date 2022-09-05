Louth

Stabannon ease into junior championship quarter-finals for the second season in a row

Sean McDermott’s 1-5 Stabannon Parnells 1-14

Harry Butterly, Stabannon Parnells, in action against Naomh Fionnbarra recently. Picture: Paul Connor Expand

Harry Butterly, Stabannon Parnells, in action against Naomh Fionnbarra recently. Picture: Paul Connor

Daniel Bannon, in Darver

Stabannon Parnells accomplished another objective this season with a professional, if imperfect, victory over a dogged Sean McDermott’s side to reach the knockout stages at Darver.

Possibly still mulling over their loss to Naomh Fionnbarra seven days earlier, a third of the side changed, while there were a whole host of positional switches which may have contributed to the drop in performance.

