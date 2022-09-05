Stabannon ease into junior championship quarter-finals for the second season in a row

Premium
Sean McDermott’s 1-5 Stabannon Parnells 1-14
Stabannon Parnells accomplished another objective this season with a professional, if imperfect, victory over a dogged Sean McDermott’s side to reach the knockout stages at Darver.
Possibly still mulling over their loss to Naomh Fionnbarra seven days earlier, a third of the side changed, while there were a whole host of positional switches which may have contributed to the drop in performance.
Despite that, Parnells still came away with a win and heap of expectation on their shoulder. In an effort to get Harry Butterly more involved, the youngster was placed on the 40 and it worked to a degree.
The Seans were honest in their endeavour with the McMahon brothers, Seán and Kevin, productive as ever, but with Derek Crilly among the first half registrars, Shane Sweeney’s team were always in control. The former Dundalk Gaels clubman’s move to full-forward, with Thomas Campbell and Niall Cluskey at midfield, could be a sign of things to come.
Seán Reynolds has adapted masterfully to adult football in his first season. The roaming forward was a constant threat and landed three points in either half.
Once again for the Montrush men, Lorcan Myles found the net shortly after half-time but Bobby Butterly continued his goalscoring form to seal the contest and Parnells place in the final eight of the junior championship for the second season in a row.
SEAN MCDERMOTT’S: Brendan McGahon; Danny Reilly, David McArdle, Lorcan Ludden; Dean Brennan, Danny Commins, Ian Corbally; Kevin McMahon, Seán McMahon; Alan O'Neill, Tony Kelly, Conor Walsh, David O'Neill 0-2, Lorcan Myles 1-3, Declan Carroll. Sub: David Martin.
STABANNON PARNELLS: Anthony Briscoe; Ryan Halpenny, Seán Halpenny, Patrick Bell; Éanna McCartney, Barry McCoy, Johnny McGee; Thomas Campbell, Niall Cluskey; Bobby Butterly 1-0, Harry Butterly 0-2 (1f), Fintan Martin 0-1; Seán Reynolds 0-6 (3f); Derek Crilly 0-3 (1m), Robert Callaghan. Subs: Aonghus Giggins 0-1 for McCartney, Barry Lynch for Campbell, Paul Egan for Callaghan, Niall Fanning for B Butterly, Dean Lynch for Crilly.
REFEREE: Damien Connor (St Patrick’s).