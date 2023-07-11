Stabannon and Plunkett’s remain deadlocked at the top of Louth GAA’s Division 3A

Roche Emmets' Gerard Browne and Darren Marks of Cooley Kickhams during their Division 2 duel at Fr McEvoy Park on Saturday night. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Stabannon Parnells moved to the top of Division 3A with a superior score difference thanks to a comprehensive 4-11 to 0-8 win over Glyde Rangers in Tallanstown on Thursday night.

The first half was a close affair as the teams shared ten points but it was a goal from Robbie Callaghan that gave his side a 1-5 to 0-5 lead at the break.

A second goal from Derek Crilly midway through the second period really put Stabannon in the driving seat and they saw Niall Fanning fire in two late goals to seal the victory.

Harry Butterly top-scored on the night with eight points, while Alan Kirk and Oisin Lynch scored three points each for Glyde.

Oliver Plunkett’s remain level at the top with Stabannon on 22 points after they defeated Na Piarsaigh Blackrock by 0-13 to 2-4 in Drogheda.

In what was a tight contest throughout, the hosts held a 0-8 to 1-3 advantage at the break before going on to extend the gap by one at the final whistle.

Kristian Nolan landed three important points for the winners, while Cian Matthews, Seán Callaghan and Shaun Smith had a brace apiece. Barry Reynolds, Dean Carolan, Conor Haggans and Killian Nolan were also on target.

Robbie and Ciarán Murphy found the net for Na Piarsaigh, while James Mahoney, Jamie Fealy and Mark Larkin were among the point scorers.

Naomh Fionnbarra continued their climb up the table with a 1-7 to 0-6 win away to Wolfe Tones.

It was a big win for the Togher side as victory moves them above Tones in the table and out of the bottom two.

Rory Taaffe top-scored for the hosts with four points while Gareth Cooney was also on target in a low-scoring game.