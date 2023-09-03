St Patrick’s deal potentially fatal blow to Newtown Blues’ Louth SFC hopes with five-point victory

St Patrick’s 1-14 Newtown Blues 0-12

Jack Murphy was one of St Patricks' main men in Sunday's SFC victory over Newtown Blues in Dundalk.

Newtown Blues are firmly staring at a relegation battle having been well-beaten by St Patrick’s – who have sealed their passage into the last eight with a game to spare – at Clan na Gael Park.

Sunday afternoon’s tie threatened to turn into a humiliation for Des Lane’s outfit but they fought back from 10 behind to trail by three nearing full-time as the visibly injured Andy McDonnell, Conor Branigan, Ciarán Downey and Dáire Nally displayed their extreme quality.

Though Blues are simply too short on numbers and quality to be a contender in this year’s championship and not only are Pat’s experienced and confident, but they are physically imposing all over the field and the return of Eoghan Lafferty will add another layer of strength to a defence which faltered slightly in the second half.

In order to go through, Blues need Pat’s to overcome St Joseph’s by more than five points, which, unless the Dromiskin/Darver natives implode, is a highly unlikely outcome considering the circumstances around the game – Johnny Magee’s men, after all, don’t have to be at their best and given the rivalry that exists with Blues, would they be all that displeased to see the Newfoundwell side eliminated?

They certainly didn’t cut the figure of a team too keen on showing mercy for passages of this game, which they led by eight points at half-time – 1-8 to 0-3. Tadhg O’Connor’s goal a minute from the interval was well-taken and gave a more accurate reflection of the Lordship charges’ superiority.

Although Magee may be slightly concerned by some of their defending given Pat’s were cut open quite easily by Blues on three notable occasions, including during the opening half when Branigan’s pass across the target for Declan McNamara lacked the weight required to evade Kevin Toner’s intercepting hand.

Jack Murphy was on form for Pat’s and he clipped over on 37 minutes following a major let-off at the other end when Branigan again provided for McNamara but the forward hesitated and his shot was removed from danger by a glut of covering challengers.

Trailing by 10 nine minutes into the second half, Blues called for McDonnell and he helped swing momentum in their favour. They converted eight of the subsequent nine points and Martin McEneaney had to be at his best to turn away Ross Nally’s shot for the bottom corner.

Pat’s were able to break the streak, however, with Leonard Grey’s move to midfield a vital switch. Late notches by Danny O’Connor and Murphy ensured Blues couldn’t complete the revival – and possibly even ends their Joe Ward Cup aspirations.

ST PATRICK’S: Martin McEneaney 0-1 (1 45); Conor Grogan 0-1, Kevin Toner, Ross Murphy; Leonard Grey, Barry Dunne, Joe Connor; Ciarán Murphy, Dessie Finnegan; Tadhg O’Connor 1-0, Danny O’Connor 0-2 (1f), Aidan McCann 0-2; Cathal Grogan 0-2, Eoin O’Connor 0-2, Jack Murphy 0-4. Subs: Eoghan Lafferty for R Murphy (46), Jason Woods for Cathal Grogan (49), Darren Connor for Finnegan (54), Matthew Pagni for J Connor (59)

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Ian Connor, Ciarán Cluskey-Kelly, John Connolly; Evin McConnon, Alan Connor 0-1, Iollan Farrell; John Kermode, Dáire Nally 0-3 (3f); Jamie Kelly 0-1, Ciarán Downey 0-4 (1f), Emmet Murray; Conor McGuirk, Conor Branigan 0-2, Declan McNamara. Subs: Ross Nally for Murray (28), Cathal Broderick for McConnon (38), Andy McDonnell 0-1 for Farrell (42)

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets).