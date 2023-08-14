St Nicholas produce the shock of the JFC round by humbling Glyde Rangers in Darver

St Nicholas 2-5 Glyde Rangers 1-6

St Nicholas produced the shock of the junior championship round when deservedly overcoming blunt Glyde Rangers in Darver on Sunday evening.

Con Sheehan’s second half goal was critical to the outcome as the Rathmullan men withstood a series of Glyde attacks during the closing stages to boost their progression prospects considerably.

In Rian Farrell, Sam Reilly, Sheehan and Paudi Downey, Nicks had the match’s outstanding players and though fortune favoured them in the blustery conditions, Glyde did nothing close to enough in their effort to recover the situation.

It took the Tallanstown natives 14 minutes to register their opening score – through captain Brian Duffy’s free, by which stage they trailed by 1-1 – and until a minute from the interval to convert from play, via Ciaráin Sheridan’s mazy run and finish.

Nicks hit the front inside four minutes as Downey’s free was followed up by Sheehan’s stylish opening goal that was set-up by Farrell.

Level at 1-1 to 0-4 at half-time, Downey (2) and Lee Kavanagh had pushed Nicks three clear by the time goalkeeper Shane Finegan made a vital stop to deny Oisín Lynch an equaliser. And, within 30 seconds, relentless Farrell found space and fed Sheehan who dispatched the winners’ second goal.

Down by six, Duffy’s 1-1 salvo took Glyde back to within two with 12 minutes to go. This was after a fabulous run and shot by Sheehan drew a crucial intervention by David Brennan.

Back to their full complement, after Fiachra Sheridan’s black card, Glyde pushed forcefully during the closing spell but could find no way past the Finegans or sweeper Declan Heeney. And when they did, their shooting was poor as they closed the affair with 12 wides.

ST NICHOLAS: Shane Finegan; Stephen Finegan, Alex Finegan, Dylan Brogan; Aaron Flanagan, Ruairí Hanlon, Rian Farrell; Brian Carter, Sam Reilly; Fionn Meagher, Lee Kavanagh 0-1, Philip Kirwan 0-1; Con Sheehan 2-0, Paudi Downey 0-3 (1f), Declan Heeney. Subs: Caebhan Houshidari for Flanagan (14), Andrew Starrs for Kirwan (22-HT, temporary), Starrs for Kavanagh (42), Owen McDonnell for Carter (55).

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Pauric Kearney, Conor McCullough, Darren McKeever; Ultan Larney, Gerard Bourton, Fiachra Sheridan; Dion Conlon, Jack McKeever; Lee Finnegan, Brian Duffy 1-3 (0-3f), Tadhg Kellett; Cillian Scott, Oisín Lynch, Ciaráin Sheridan 0-3 (1f). Subs: Aaron Devlin for Kearney (42), for F Sheridan Seán Devanney for Lynch (55).

REFEREE: Stephen Johnson (Glen Emmets).