St Nicholas pip Wolfe Tones in thrilling Louth U13 B Championship final

St Nicholas were deserving winners of a thrilling Drogheda Independent/Argus U13 B Championship final against town rivals Wolfe Tones in Darver on Saturday afternoon.

A match which took almost two hours to complete due to a series of injury stoppages, the most serious of which saw the victors’ towering centre-half, Isaac Byrne, removed from the pitch by ambulance after a lengthy delay, hung in the balance until beyond the allotted 50 minutes with both sides making use of purple patches in either half.

Midfielder Jamie Callaghan was outstanding for the Rathmullen boys, scoring 2-2, while Cillian Downey, Patrick Gates, Basit Oloyede and Jayden Kierans came to the fore at crucial stages of a contest that contained many tremendous passages of play.

Tones held an early lead in the affair and were well-served by the McGrane brothers, Harry and Peter, with Josh Gahaya displaying tremendous leadership and excellent control when in possession. Full-forward Seán Clinton was ever so stylish and bagged a major which took his team back into the game.

Byrne’s unfortunate retirement came less than 10 seconds after referee Cathal Sweeney had thrown the ball in and saw both outfits leave the field for more than 30 minutes. When the affair did eventually get back underway, Callaghan had the ball in the net in the first attack. But Clinton and Harry McGrane, with 1-1, had the boys in blue ahead by two points.

Nicks drew level through Callaghan and Downey before the former’s ground shot from distance arrowed its way to the back of the net. And with Jayden Kierans’ effort bouncing its way over the line for the winners’ third three-pointer on the stroke of the interval, the Pentony Park natives showed 3-2 to 1-3 in front at halfway.

They had extended the advantage with three of the second half’s opening five points before Tones launched a spirited comeback – Isaac Afonso and Callum Morris split the posts before Clinton stationed himself perfectly to palm in a dropping delivery, reducing the gap to the minimum.

That remained the difference with a minute to play when a powerful run and pass by Oloyede flew perfectly on to the fist of Karl Vaughan to punch past Cole Buckley-O’Reilly.

The roar of the large Nicks following was deafening at that juncture and was almost matched by the outpouring of emotion at full-time.

A novel final meeting of two clubs working tremendously hard at juvenile level, it served a neutral with an afternoon’s worth of entertainment.

ST NICHOLAS: Ben Black; Kieran Kevitt, Basit Oloyede, Laurynas Uosis; Cillian Reilly, Isaac Byrne, Patrick Gates 0-1; Jamie Callaghan 2-2, Rian Bech 0-1 (1f); Arnas Titiskis, Cillian Downey 0-1, Jayden Kierans 1-2; Luke Regan-Reid, Karl Vaughan 1-0, Murchadh Meagher. Subs: Micheál Doyle for Byrne, Liam Lynch for Kevitt.

WOLFE TONES: Cole Buckley-O’Reilly; Tadhg Finnegan, Rikardo Fedricko, Jack Willis; Ciarán Behan, Rony McCormack; Luca McLoughlin; Isaac Afonso 0-1, Callum Morris 0-1; Jake McCann, Dáire Cooney, Peter McGrane 0-3 (2f); Harry McGrane 1-2, Seán Clinton 1-1, Josh Gahaya 0-1. Sub: Nathan Murphy for Behan, Ryan Buckley-O’Reilly for H McGrane.

REFEREE: Cathal Sweeney (Stabannon Parnells).