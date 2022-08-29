St Mochta’s overwhelm St Fechin’s in Louth LGFA SFC, but still have work to do to progress

Treble-chasing St Fechin’s advanced to the quarter-finals of the senior football championship on Sunday morning, but in far from convincing fashion as they suffered just a second defeat of the season in Louth Village.

St Mochta’s, who won the regular round league meeting before succumbing to the Beaulieu women in the decider, led a contest which was high in attrition but low on quality from start to finish and never really looked in danger of conceding the initiative in the slippery conditions.

Seamus McGahon’s team went almost a half-hour scoreless until late points by Sarah Gilmore and their star performer, Aoife Byrne, but with their defenders tackling ferociously and Fechin’s unusually incoherent in possession, the gap never looked like being plugged with three points the closest the visitors got within parity.

The outcome is still enough to qualify Fechin’s for the last eight with Mochta’s – who are top of the standings on score difference – just needing a draw with Newtown Blues in round three to secure progression and top spot.

A four-point victory for Newtown Blues would see all four teams tied on three points and level on score difference. Then it would come down to who scored more. If Blues win by less than four, they’re out. If they win by five or more, Mochtas’ championship dream will be at an end.

The situation was much clearer at Páirc Mochta, however, with the hosts immediately seizing control. Eimear Byrne skipped inside her marker, Lynn Victory, and buried past the again impressive Ellen Brodigan after three minutes and when she followed up with a point, the home side were well settled.

It was a gap that grew courtesy of a Kayla Byrne notch and two magnificent scores by Aoife Byrne, who again caused the Fechin’s backline no end of problems with her ball-winning, clever link-up and accuracy off both left and right feet.

Hayley McDonnell was Fechins’ sole registrar until Ava Briscoe and Rebecca Howell landed excellent points in narrowing the gap to four, but Mick McAuley’s team were generally wasteful up top and tallied 11 wides to Mochtas’ four – six of which were noted by half-time, when they trailed by 1-5 to 0-3.

Mochtas’ final point of the first period was straight off the training ground as a call from the sideline was acted upon. All central players gravitated towards the stand side, leaving space for Niamh Kirk to locate Leah Farrell running goalward on the opposite flank. The wing-back drove forward with Aoife Byrne finishing the move with a well-struck point.

Céire Nolan – who was on the end of some heavy challenges before going off – and the untypically subdued Rachael Kinch converted during an eventful third-quarter that included yellow cards for Laura Kieran (Mochta’s) and Briscoe (Fechin’s).

Substitute Sarah Gilmore broke the visitors’ revival, however, with a terrific left-footed kick on the run and despite Howell pegging the point back at the other end, fittingly, Aoife Byrne sealed a deserved triumph with her fourth white flag of proceedings.

ST MOCHTA’S: Niamh Kirk; Lauren Kieran, Dearbhla O’Connor, Leah McDonnell; Leah Farrell, Caitlin Curley, Shauna Lennon; Aisling McKean, Emma Quinn; Róisín Curley, Kayla Byrne 0-1, Laura Kieran; Eimear Byrne 1-1, Aoife Byrne 0-4, Kayleigh Hoey. Subs: Sarah Gilmore 0-1 for R Curley, Ciara Callan for Laura Kieran.

ST FECHIN’S: Ellen Brodigan; Anna Redmond, Rachel Beirth, Lynn Victory; Orla Brennan, Jenny Mulrey, Orla McEvoy; Céire Nolan 0-1, Hayley McDonnell 0-1; Catherine McGlew, Rachael Kinch 0-1 (f), Rebecca Howell 0-2; Molly Matthews, Shayleen McDonagh, Ava Briscoe 0-1. Subs: Ailbhe Quinn for McDonagh, Gretta McEvoy for Matthews, Beth Noir for Nolan, Ella Flanagan for Mulrey.

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s).