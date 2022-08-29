Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

St Mochta’s overwhelm St Fechin’s in Louth LGFA SFC, but still have work to do to progress

St Mochta’s 1-7 St Fechin’s 0-6

St Mochta's midfielder Aisling McKean gets her shot off in Louth Village on Sunday in spite of pressure by Orla Brennan of St Fechin's. Picture: Warren Matthews Expand

Close

St Mochta's midfielder Aisling McKean gets her shot off in Louth Village on Sunday in spite of pressure by Orla Brennan of St Fechin's. Picture: Warren Matthews

St Mochta's midfielder Aisling McKean gets her shot off in Louth Village on Sunday in spite of pressure by Orla Brennan of St Fechin's. Picture: Warren Matthews

St Mochta's midfielder Aisling McKean gets her shot off in Louth Village on Sunday in spite of pressure by Orla Brennan of St Fechin's. Picture: Warren Matthews

Caoimhín Reilly, in Louth Village

Treble-chasing St Fechin’s advanced to the quarter-finals of the senior football championship on Sunday morning, but in far from convincing fashion as they suffered just a second defeat of the season in Louth Village.

St Mochta’s, who won the regular round league meeting before succumbing to the Beaulieu women in the decider, led a contest which was high in attrition but low on quality from start to finish and never really looked in danger of conceding the initiative in the slippery conditions.

Privacy