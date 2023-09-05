St Mochta’s grab late leveller as absorbing Louth SFC clash with Naomh Máirtín ends in a draw

St Mochta’s 0-13 Naomh Máirtín 2-7

Naomh Máirtín's Val Leddy finds the back of the St Mochta's net during the second half of Monday night's SFC encounter at Darver Centre of Excellence. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

There is more than a little tension when these two cross paths and so Monday night’s gripping senior football championship clash was absorbing to the neutral eye – and a draw possibly the most fitting outcome.

A considered view is that St Mochta’s are the more skilful and efficient outfit but Naomh Máirtín will feel most uneasy about their failure to show the Louth Villagers who is boss in the clubs’ ongoing struggle for supremacy.

Wayne Campbell and Sam Mulroy both had opportunities to nudge the Jocks into unassailable territory given Mochta’s had not got the look of a team capable of finding the back of the net. Many felt Declan McCoy’s men kicked themselves out of a winning position in the Cardinal O’Donnell Cup decider last month and they were once again error-strewn in front of the posts in Darver.

They struck nine wides, compared with Mochtas’ five, having coughed up possession on multiple occasions by moving into areas where they were outnumbered. And one of the Villagers’ most effective traits is their ability to get numbers around the ball carrier and make contact count in retrieving the initiative.

Their breakaways were less clinical than in the O’Donnell Cup meeting, however. John Moylan may reflect ruefully on the decision to move Jamie Farrell from centre-forward to the right wing, where his brief was more about industry and dedication as opposed to the creativity which stood him apart the last day.

And Lennon suffered as a consequence. While he was extremely well marshalled by Conor Healy, the Louth star was starved of quality delivery and too often found himself pinned into areas from which he could not affect proceedings.

Yet for as well as Mochta’s defended in the large part, they were carved open twice during a three-minute spell after half-time, where they led by 0-6 to five. Mulroy, who is deadly at jinking around confrontations within range of the goals, was integrally involved in both majors, laying on for Val Leddy to expertly boot past Liam Kindlon on 34 minutes.

The second three-pointer emanated from the right flank as well and was finished to the top corner by Healy’s ‘weaker’ left foot. This, one assumed, would be the platform from which the Jocks would propel a victory surge. But it did not happen and owed to their own mismanagement of the encounter.

They were sloppy in conceding three frees which Byrne made full use of, the second of which was brought forward from a tricky range to a far simpler position following some dissent. And then the leveller, three minutes into stoppage time, from Ben Goss-Kieran will not make for pleasant viewing.

Lennon’s potshot dropped wide of the posts and while Goss-Kieran eventually grabbed the ball and did so well to bulldoze his way through a mass of bodies before fisting over the top, the wing-back should never have got out of the scrum considering the number of blue jerseys in the vicinity.

There was a goal chance apiece in the first half. Ben Callanan’s pass was out of the immediate grasp of Stephen Campbell, who was very prominent, and this scuppered the opening for the Jocks, while Andrew English did superbly to link-up with Goss-Kieran right on half-time only for the powerful defender to blaze over.

Though the consensus was that Máirtín’s were more likely on the goalscoring front – which transpired – but their wasteful streak proved costly. Having kicked two beforehand, Wayne Campbell was wayward with a kick to extend the lead to three on 56 minutes.

Byrne halved the deficit and the pressure was on Craig Lynch’s subsequent kickout, but the former county custodian was precision-like with a drive up the middle to Stephen Campbell who set in motion an attack that saw influential substitute Cian Sands pick out Mulroy with a beautiful pass in full flight. The angle wasn’t favourable, though, and the Jocks captain was off the mark, allowing for Kindlon – who coped extremely well in pressurising circumstances – to set Mochta’s on the attack.

They found a way to equalise, too, which is a good sign. Maybe they are Joe Ward Cup contenders after all. But to top the group, they will need to defeat Dundalk Gaels by at least 14 points.

ST MOCHTA’S: Liam Kindlon; Liam Lawlor, Oisín Callan, Andrew Lennon; Ben Goss-Kieran 0-2, Andrew English, Conor Garland; Seán Flynn, Gerry Garland 0-3; Jamie Farrell, Phily Englishby, Declan Byrne 0-5 (3f); Darren McMahon, Craig Lennon 0-2 (1m), Cormac Smyth 0-1. Subs: David Lennon for Englishby (40), Liam O’Flaherty for Smyth (55), Barry Mulholland for McMahon (60).

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN: Craig Lynch; Conor Smyth, Conor Healy 1-0, Shane Morgan; Evan Whelan, Seán Healy, Jack Murphy; Dara McDonnell, Wayne Campbell 0-2 (2f); Stephen Campbell, Sam Mulroy 0-3 (1f), Ben Callanan; Conor Whelan, Val Leddy 1-1, Tom Gray 0-1. Subs: Darragh Dorian for Callanan (HT), Tom Sullivan for Smyth (HT), Cian Sands for Morgan (40), Joe McGrane for Whelan (46).

REFEREE: David Fedigan (Hunterstown Rovers).