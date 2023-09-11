St Mochtas’ costly finish deprives them of top spot in the group despite Louth SFC victory over Dundalk Gaels

Dundalk Gaels 2-8 St Mochta’s 2-15

It is not often that a seven-point winner trudges despondently off the football field but that’s exactly the guise St Mochta’s players wore when destined for the DEFY Páirc Mhuire clubhouse as the light faded on Sunday night.

With five minutes remaining, John Moylan’s team were leading by 14 points and heading into the quarter-finals as group winners, ahead of their old foes, Naomh Máirtín, on score difference.

But they then began to exhibit some complacency in their decision-making either side of the white line. Replacing first half goalscorer and county star Craig Lennon after 55 minutes was a mistake given the fickleness of the situation whereby even a 13-point win, unless they bagged more than the 3-13 the Jocks did against Dundalk Gaels in round one, would not have been enough to come in first place.

The attacker wasn’t having his most influential game and yet the Villagers would not have wanted to see anyone else receive Declan Byrne’s pass shortly before half-time with green grass and no defenders between him and the net. Lennon duly dispatched.

He was inches away from getting a second major after the change of ends, when the ball evaded his diving reach, and one suspects that had he been the man bearing down on goal like Jamie Farrell was two minutes from the finish, the ball would have been buried and not so unfortunately clipped the crossbar.

And even when Gaels did strike two sucker-punch goals, for Mochta’s not to have their ace poacher in the action was damaging. Though had the winners posted a tally befitting the many opportunities they got, the Dundalk side’s revival would have been immaterial in the context of the group order.

Thirteen wides, at least half a dozen shots dropped short and a further two or three major misses provided the ingredients required for disaster to unfold.

Both teams will have regrets about the outcome of the opening half. Gaels committed too many fouls, with four of Mochtas’ six points coming from free-kicks, and hit just a single point through Dylan McKeown, while the victors were sloppy and wasteful.

Liam O’Flaherty had a glorious goal chance, which substitute ’keeper Tom Mahon did well to stop at close range, and it was a stroke of fortune on the eve of the interval that made the scoreboard read in any way comprehensively, 1-6 to 0-1.

Gaels wing-back James O’Connell was punished for waiting on a crossfield pass as Byrne dispossessed him 45m out and sent Lennon away to finish emphatically.

Mark McCabe and Gary Shevlin landed wonderful points as Gaels battled for respectability upon the restart but Mochta’s gradually edged towards their target with Gerry Garland, Phily Englishby, Seán Flynn and impressive Cormac Smyth (cutout) contributing before Conor Garland’s goal and David Lennon’s point, which rounded the gap upward to 2-14 to 0-6.

With four minutes remaining, Seán Murray scored a wonderful point and in the next attack, McKeown’s rather wild attempt dropped nicely for Liam O’Connor to bravely box past Liam Kindlon.

Farrell’s glorious goal chance, which went over, was an immediate response but, ultimately, not enough as Thomas O’Connell pointed before Seán McCann’s nice pass was flicked over Kindlon by David Moloney.

Neither side, it seems, left with what they came for.

DUNDALK GAELS: Adrian Rafferty; Oisín Murray, Paul McCrave, Eamonn Kenny; Shaun Duffy, Jordan Keating, James O’Connell; Mark McCabe 0-1, David Moloney 1-0; Liam O’Connor 1-0, Seán McCann, Cian Walsh; Gary Shevlin 0-1, Thomas O’Connell 0-1, Dylan McKeown 0-4 (2f). Subs: Tom Mahon for Rafferty (17), Jack Mullen for T O’Connell (HT), Mark Hanna for Kenny (33), Seán Murray 0-1 for McCabe (44), Luke Murray for Keating (50).

ST MOCHTA’S: Liam Kindlon; Andrew English, Andrew Lennon, David Lennon 0-1; Conor Garland 1-0, Oisín Callan, Ben Goss-Kieran; Seán Flynn 0-2 (1f), Gerry Garland 0-2; Jamie Farrell 0-2, Phily Englishby 0-1, Liam O’Flaherty; Darren McMahon, Declan Byrne 0-5 (4f), Craig Lennon 1-0. Subs: Cormac Smyth 0-2 for O’Flaherty (HT), Barry Mulholland for A Lennon (55), Dylan Farrell for C Lennon (55).

REFEREE: Damien Connor (St Patrick’s).