St Mary’s finish strongly to pip De La Salle in Louth GAA U16 schools’ semi-final

The St Mary's CBS squad that reached the Flood Cup final on Wednesday with their coaches, Cian Farnan and Ciarán Hanrahan.

St Mary’s CBS will meet Bush PP in the U16 Flood Cup final following last Wednesday’s remarkable victory over De La Salle College in Darver.

The loss to a black card of De La Salle’s influential forward Daniel Craven was a major turning point in an entertaining contest given the Drogheda outfit outscored their Dundalk counterparts by 1-5 to 0-1 over the closing eight minutes in which they had both a man and wind advantage.

Marys’ introduction of Edward Kavanagh also proved to be a masterstroke as the lively forward hit 1-2 in succession across the dying embers to firmly swing the affair in favour of the boys in primrose and blue.

De La Salle – who only recently lost the North Leinster B final to Ardee Community School – led 4-3 to 3-4 at the finish of an incident-packed opening half. Two early goals from Shane Lennon – brother of Louth and St Mochta’s star Craig Lennon – had the favourites 2-2 to 0-2 to the good before Conor Murphy (St Mary's) and Jack Callan (DLS) traded majors.

And with just moments of the first period to go, Jamie Soraghan – who was on the end of some rough treatment throughout – bagged another three-pointer to push De La Salle’s buffer out to nine.

However, despite Adam Smartt performing heroics between the posts, their lead was slashed considerably as St Mary's began to add a scoring touch to their dangerous forward play. Rampaging Paul Galvin lifted the net before, in the next attack, Mahon Hall did likewise and Conor McGinty kicked over.

And the winners continued their blitz when the match resumed, Charlie Bacon’s goal ensuring Mary’s led for the first time since the opening minute.

Callan would eventually overturn the deficit with an impressive major at the other end but with Bacon bagging another maximum, the advantage changed hands once more.

As it did – again – when blistering Pearse Grimes Murphy hit a brace to put De La Salle 5-6 to 5-5 to the good. But after Craven was shown black, De La Salle began waving the white flag as strong-finishing Mary’s made their superiority count.

St Mary’s CBS: Seán Sullivan; Liam Leahy 0-1, Luke O'Brien, Maithiu Brien; Austin Bradshaw, Liam Lynch 0-1, Luke Carley; Paul Galvin 1-0, Conor McGinty 0-1; Conor Murphy 1-1, Charlie Bacon 2-2, Ronan Quinn; Mahon Hall 1-0, Jake Hough 0-1, Ben O'Sullivan 0-1. Subs: Dáire Reidy, Edward Kavanagh 1-2, Oran Collins.

De La Salle: Adam Smartt; Michael Kirby, Ruairí Traynor, Patrick Hillen; Tom Cunniffe, Sam Phelan, Francis Lynch; Rian Devlin, Jack Callan 2-0; Donal McArdle, Cormac Mallon 0-1, Pearse Grimes Murphy 0-4 (2f); Daniel Craven 0-2 (1f), Jamie Soraghan 1-0, Shane Lennon 2-0. Subs: Adam Sweeney Burke, Cillian Lynch, Seán Conlon.

Referee: David J McArdle (St Bride’s).