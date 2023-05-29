St Mary’s DS see off battling Ardee CS in Moore Cup final at Darver

Ardee Community School 2-6 St Mary's DS 3-10

St Mary’s Diocesan School had enough goal chances to win Friday afternoon’s Moore Cup final about six times over but they were still thoroughly deserving winners of their decider clash with Ardee Community School in Darver.

The champions led by a point at half-time – 1-4 to 1-3 – after an opening period that began with Ardee’s impressive centre-forward, Jack Martin, shooting to the net within a minute of throw-in.

However, over the remainder of the half, goalkeeper Jamie O’Brien twice came to Ardee’s rescue with stunning stops from Declan Lenehan efforts, while the boys in primrose also rattled the upright and Matthew McCluskey’s drive rose above the crossbar as opposed to nestling beneath.

Their superior physical strength was key as they withstood whatever the Deesiders could throw their way while playing against the elements. Tomás Dillon showed some neat touches up front for the Community School, with Martin, Oisín Drumgoole, Jake Loughran and Darragh Murray applying themselves well.

But Lenehan and Adam Keogh were live threats when St Mary’s did apply pressure and with Glenn Callaghan a truly powerful midfielder, and the player who cancelled out Martin’s early major with a goal on eight minutes, the victors had an effective platform off which to build.

The introduction of Pauric Maguire helped Ardee with the John Mitchel’s prospect linking the play well and kicking a point. But a fine conversion by Dylan Fehan earned St Mary’s the interval advantage.

It seemed as though the outcome would be a foregone conclusion as the Drogheda natives immediately went on the attack, backed by the breeze, when play resumed but Lenehan’s third effort at goal was denied by the upright and that offset whatever momentum the victors had developed.

As, in subsequent minutes, Aodhán Gibbons had a shot at the target saved by Cillian McKeown before Maguire and Martin (2) sent over frees to nudge the Ardee boys two in front.

Crucially, though, their next register wouldn’t come until three minutes from the end when Drumgoole rattled the net at the second attempt.

In between, St Mary’s had pulled clear with substitute Cillian Downey striking a decisive blow on 46 minutes, finishing to the net just seconds after being introduced. O’Brien had to stand tall to two other efforts as well.

Ultimately, the dismissal of Martin on a second yellow card gave St Mary’s a numerical advantage that they effectively exploited, but Ardee didn’t relent and sanded the deficit back to three with Drumgoole’s finish.

Though, in an immediate response, outstanding Lenehan finally had the umpire drawing on the green flag and another distant point by Fehan put the seal on a comprehensive success.

ARDEE CS: Jamie O’Brien; Sam Scott, Darragh Murray, Niall McNiece; Callum van der Westhuizen, Arthur Sands, Karl Curtis; Jake Loughran, Oisín Drumgoole 1-0; Cian Gilsenan, Jack Martin 1-3 (0-2f), Aaron McKeever; Aodhán Gibbons, Tomás Dillon 0-1, Adam Finegan. Subs: Pauric Maguire 0-2 (3f) for Finegan, Finegan for Curtis, Seán Culligan for McNiece, Tadhg Halpenny for Gibbons.

ST MARY’S DS: Cillian McKeown; Danny McCabe, Gearóid Reidy, Caolain Gartland; Finn McGuirk, Dylan Fehan 0-2, Milo Hall; Glenn Callaghan 1-0, Cillian Murphy 0-1; Seán Donnelly, Ben Mullen, Matthew McCluskey 0-1; Senan McGinty, Declan Lenehan 1-4 (0-2f), Adam Keogh 0-2. Subs: Cillian Downey 1-0 for Donnelly, Alex Lewis for Hall, Tom Smith for McCluskey, Zack McConnon for Keogh, Ciarán Murray.

REFEREE: Stephen Devlin (Naomh Fionnbarra).