St Kevin’s dump Mattock Rangers out of Louth IFC with stunning display

Mattock Rangers 1-7 St Kevin’s 1-13

The story of Saturday night’s game in Darver is quite simple, really – St Kevin’s were ultra-impressive and gave one of their most accomplished performances under Thomas MacNamee, while Mattock Rangers resembled a shambles and will now have to fight to avoid a second successive relegation.

Cian Callan, a precocious talent who has been through the wars with injury, was lethal in scoring 0-7 – three from play – as the Phillipstown men dominated their neighbours. Indeed, it would not have been at all flattering if the winners had prevailed by a double-digit margin considering Cameron Maher, Aaron Khan, Tom Matthews and Joe McArdle each failed to make good use of goal chances.

The positioning of Khan in the full-forward line was a stroke of genius by the Kevin’s management given how effective the No2 was in winning possession, laying off for runners and tackling from the front. He started off the scoring with a point after two minutes and the victors’ lofty intentions were clear moments later when Callan provided for the rampant Lee Crosbie to blast past Stephen Smith.

Mattock responded tamely and were six in arrears by the quarter-hour mark. Evan Maher and Seánie Crosbie were superb at midfield and the Collon natives had simply no answer to their physical supremacy in that sector. Thus, Liam Flynn, Rangers’ match-winner against O Raghallaighs, was starved of possession and only Shane Hickey showed the urgency and desire that was required in an outing where Mattock could only afford to lose by two points and still advance.

Callan kicked over five times in the first half as last year’s intermediate finalists trotted to the dressing room with a 1-8 to five-point cushion, forcing Mattock to introduce Brendan Leacy at the halfway juncture. He has been plagued by fitness issues but his undoubted value to the team was in evidence as he set-up captain Ronán Kilbane for a goal nine minutes after half-time, cutting the deficit to four just moments after Khan had blazed off target when unopposed.

The gap remained four entering the closing quarter but Mattock were offensively limited and incapable of sustaining attacks, allowing Kevin’s to make full use of breakaway opportunities. Evan Maher converted a terrific point followed by Callan and Lee Crosbie notches to stretch the advantage out to an insurmountable seven.

Kevin’s made their delight at winning so handsomely be known at full-time and MacNamee was untypically exuberant in his outpouring of emotion, especially when addressing his team in the post-match huddle.

On this evidence, Seamus Flood Cup glory is a strong possibility.

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Ben Markey, Cillian Hickey, Shane Maguire; Caolan Nulty, Ryan Lenaghan, Ronán Kilbane 1-1; Aaron O’Brien 0-1 (1 45), Cathal Fleming; Pauric Bannon 0-1, Alan Caraher, Shane Hickey 0-1; Oisín McKenna, Liam Flynn 0-3 (1f), Eoin McCloskey. Subs: JP Watters for Bannon (21), Ben McKenna for Maguire (21), Brendan Leacy for Lenaghan (HT), Brian Corcoran for O McKenna (HT), Terry Donegan for McCloskey (50).

ST KEVIN’S: Danny Crosbie; Eoin McKenna, Finbarr Lynch, Shane Meade; Darren McMullen, Cameron Maher, Karl Martin; Seánie Crosbie, Evan Maher 0-1; Brian Callaghan 0-1, Lee Crosbie 1-2 (0-1f), Dylan Maher; Aaron Khan 0-1, Cian Callan 0-7 (4f), Tom Matthews 0-1. Subs: Paul Duff for Khan (54), Joe McArdle for Duff (57).

REFEREE: David J McArdle (St Bride’s).