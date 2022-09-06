St Joseph’s devour Dundalk Gaels to qualify for Louth SFC quarter-finals

St Josephs' Conall McCaul takes a shot in spite of the attention of James O'Connell, Jordan Keating and Jason Clarke, Dundalk Gaels, during Monday night's SFC meeting at Clan na Gael Park. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Tradition is a potent force in championship football and St Joseph’s are one of a limited few capable of producing their season’s best on the day it matters most.

They simply picked apart an admittedly desperate Dundalk Gaels effort with swagger and confidence, providing proof, if it was actually needed, of the outstanding talent that is within the boundaries of Cluskey Park if they would put in the required effort.

Whatever trainer Colin Kelly did in the 15 days since the Dromiskin/Darver men were embarrassed by Ardee St Mary’s clearly worked. Not only was there a method and determination about how they plotted Gaels’ downfall, but an improvement in their conditioning, summed up by their 4-7 blitz in the second half.

When asked for his view beforehand, a Joe’s diehard felt whichever team showed the greater aptitude for a battle would prevail and the victors certainly displayed a hunger and intensity that was lacking during a below-par campaign in Division 2.

Indeed, if the transformation could be summed up in one player it is Conall McCaul. Another pre-match conversation alluded to how the Louth panellist hasn’t delivered to any great degree at adult level, or replicated the promise of his underage exploits among men. He changed that under the Clan na Gael floodlights and while Ben Collier, Alan Lynch, Michael Staunton and Craig Doherty – Joes’ player of the year – were outstanding, McCaul was the catalyst for much of the good play.

Between Darver Star winning in Galway, Joe’s qualifying for the senior championship quarter-final and McCaul putting in his greatest performance since turning 18, there were several happy heads hanging around for the subsequent draw which pitted the green, white and golds with Newtown Blues.

BRIGHT SPARK

Thomas O’Connell was the sole bright spark from a Gaels perspective with the strong full-forward doing his chances of a Louth senior call-up no harm with three points from play despite being largely starved of supply.

The Ramparts outfit were all over the place having actually started promisingly with Dylan McKeown and Barry Watters joining O’Connell on the scoresheet. Though Joe’s gradually warmed to the task and given Gaels’ creative limitations, drew level on two occasions, including coming up to the interval, when it was 0-7 apiece.

Doherty led the charge with direct running, clever interchanges and a scoring touch, while McCaul showed his class by cutting in from the left wing and directing the ball over the crossbar. Lynch, at full-forward, was causing David McComish problems as an effective target man and but for the latter’s brave block, he would have had a goal prior to the break.

The second half was a calamity for Cathal O’Hanlon’s charges with indiscipline – including a yellow card for selector Ray Rooney – and defensive mistakes giving oxygen to the victors. Seán McCann, who had a fine first half and converted a wonderful point, was unwise to pass back to his goalkeeper, Stephen Murphy, for the first goal. But, even then, the custodian should have cleared his lines, only to take the ball into contact, cough it up and suffer the consequences.

Collier played a quick one-two with McCaul and blasted high to the net before Gaels centre-half Gary Shevlin put a perfectly-weighted handpass on to the chest of Lynch, who beat Murphy at the second attempt, with no teammate within 20 metres.

The gap grew to nine and then 12 after Conall Smyth palmed Gabriel Bell’s pass beyond Murphy at the beginning of the closing quarter. Bell, somehow, was given the freedom of the central channel in being picked out from the left flank.

From O’Connell’s 25th minute point until his next register in the first minute of second half stoppage time, Gaels didn’t register from play – two McKeown frees being all they could muster.

Substitute Chris Sweeney landed a consolation three-pointer only for another reserve, Evan McEnteggart, to complete the rout with an accomplished finish to the bottom corner for Joes’ fourth goal.

Gaels are in relegation trouble, while Joe’s are in bonus territory and, emotionally, a world apart.

ST JOSEPH’S: Jordan Mackin; David Kieran, Ben Mulligan, Killian Staunton 0-1; Liam O’Leary, Michael Staunton, Conor Neary 0-1; Gabriel Bell, Conall McCaul 0-3; Jack Mulligan 0-2 (2f), Dáire Smyth 0-1, Ben Collier 1-0; Oisín McGuinness 0-1, Alan Lynch 1-0, Craig Doherty 0-4 (2f, 1 45). Subs: Conall Smyth 1-1 for Lynch (41), Peter Brennan for Collier (55), Shane McQuillan for D Smyth (57), Evan McEnteggart 1-0 for McGuinness.

DUNDALK GAELS: Stephen Murphy; Eamonn Kenny, David McComish, Kyle McElroy; James O’Connell, Gary Shevlin, Mark Hanna; James Stewart, Jordan Keating 0-1; Jason Clarke, Dylan McKeown 0-6 (6f), Luke Murray; Seán McCann 0-1, Thomas O’Connell 0-3, Barry Watters 0-1. Subs: Chris Sweeney 1-0 for Murray (38), David Moloney for Hanna (41), Andrew Curley for Rafferty (44), Ronan O’Callaghan for J O’Connell.

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín).