St Joseph’s and Newtown Blues draw a thrilling Louth SFC encounter in Dowdallshill

Newtown Blues 1-11 St Joseph’s 0-14

St Joseph’s stakeholders may be feeling slightly indifferent about this outcome – delighted at achieving what would have been deemed as a remarkable result given Newtown Blues entered at odds of 1/5 but then, upon reflection, this was also a golden opportunity of taming one of senior’s deadliest outfits.

They were denied a likely win by a matter of millimetres after Oisín McGuinness’s goal on 45 minutes was ruled out after referee David J McArdle consulted his umpires. Conall McCaul’s dropping free was palmed back into the danger area by Conall Smyth as it meandered off the mark, with McGuinness grasping possession and lifting the net.

Joe’s would have led by three points had the major been sanctioned and thereafter, despite both Ciarán Downey and Robert Carr miscuing fairly central frees to give Des Lane’s side an advantage during the closing stages of a frantic duel, the Dromiskin/Darver natives appeared to be the likelier candidates for victory.

Centre-forward Craig Doherty had a 45 in injury-time that dropped into the clutches of Ciarán Cluskey-Kelly on the line in what was another close but no cigar moment for the underdogs, who will sit out for a week as Blues present a fancied St Patrick’s with their first opposition in this year’s championship.

The teams were level on no fewer than 10 occasions at St Brigid’s Park and while Blues were off the pace expected beforehand, they still contributed handsomely to a very slick game of football. Some of the points converted by Robert Carr and Andy McDonnell were just jaw-dropping, while the intricacy of the play that yielded Declan McNamara’s first point was exquisite.

But Joe’s arguably found registers easier to come by and their variety of sources made it difficult for Blues to contain. Seven different players contributed with Alan Quigley, Jack Mulligan, Conall McCaul and Gabriel Bell each producing impressive individual performances.

Joe’s led by 0-5 to two after 11 minutes when Dáire Nally went on one of his trademark, incisive forays down the centre before laying off a perfectly-weighted handpass for Carr to receive and bury past Stephen Carron.

That major kept the Drogheda charges in touch towards the end of a half in which the scores were exchanged almost point-for-point.

Blues belittled the impact of John Connolly’s black card before the interval by moving two in front when play resumed, though Joe’s started to take a hold around midfield – with McCaul excellent – and create chances.

There was the goal that was wasn’t and then a scramble which saw Johnny McDonnell produce a brave stop to a ground shot by Cian Sheridan – who had a fine championship debut – before David Kieran’s follow-up attempt was scooped off the line by Connolly.

Kieran had travelled home from teammate Alan McKenna’s wedding in Greece earlier in the day and a three-pointer would have been a fitting reward for his excursion in a match which Joe’s probably should, ultimately, have won.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Evin McConnon, Ciarán Cluskey-Kelly, Ian Connor; Alan Connor, John Connolly, Iollan Farrell; Ciarán Downey 0-2 (1f), Dáire Nally 0-1 (1f); Jamie Kelly, Andy McDonnell 0-2, Emmet Murray; Brian McGuirk, Declan McNamara 0-2, Robert Carr 1-3. Subs: Conor Branigan 0-1 for I Connor (40), Ross Nally for McNamara (53).

ST JOSEPH’S: Stephen Carron; Michael Staunton, Killian McDonnell, Aidan Kieran; Cian Sheridan, Conor Neary 0-1, David Kieran; Conall McCaul 0-3 (2f), Gabriel Bell 0-2; Jack Mulligan 0-2 (1f), Craig Doherty, Oisín McGuinness 0-2; Conall Smyth 0-1, Ben Collier, Alan Quigley 0-3 (1m, 1 45). Subs: Dáire Smyth for C Smyth (50), Evan McEnteggart for Sheridan (56), Oran McParland for Quigley (59).

REFEREE: David J McArdle (St Bride’s).