St Joseph’s advance at Newtown Blues expense despite defeat by St Patrick’s in dour Louth SFC clash

St Joseph’s 0-8 St Patrick’s 1-6

The only losers in Dowdallshill were Newtown Blues – and the game of Gaelic football, of course. As one stakeholder remarked when walking off the St Brigid’s Park sod, “that’s an hour I’ll never get back”.

St Patrick’s did enough to win a forgettable encounter, the outcome of which suited both camps as the Lordship natives progress as group winners following victory number two and St Joseph’s, rank outsiders to go through before the championship got underway, advance as runners-up.

It ensures Newtown Blues must negotiate the demotion play-offs for the first time since 2015 and while Joe’s watched their Joe Ward Cup dreams flash by in the dying embers of this duel, when Danny O’Connor blazed a clear-cut goal chance outside the upright with Pat’s two clear, the Dromiskin/Darver side are worthy of their place in the knockout stages.

They did not look like winning Sunday’s struggle but could have and looked to have been denied a stonewall penalty shortly before half-time when Eoghan Lafferty took out the spinning Ben Collier. Referee Stephen Murphy deemed the contact to have taken place just outside the 13m line but that was debatable on live viewing.

All Joe’s had to do was avoid a loss by five points or more but after falling four behind within as many minutes of throw-in, there were worrying signs before Tom Franklin’s side settled into their groove.

The goal, from the Cluskey Park men’s perspective, was avoidable given Jack Murphy’s dipping shot evaded the reach of ’keeper Stephen Carron under the crossbar and nestled in the back of the net. Their other corner forward, Jason Woods, followed up with a point to make it 1-1 to no-score

It took the underdogs a full quarter to get off the mark but when they did, their play started to flow and four successive points followed via Oisín McGuinness, Alan Quigley (2) and Jack Mulligan, the latter coming after the spot-kick claim.

Pats’ scoreless slumber lasted 26 minutes until injury-time notches by Joe Connor and Murphy ensured Johnny Magee’s side led by 1-3 to 0-4 at halfway, meaning Joes’ fate remained in the balance – and, indeed, that of Blues.

The opening four points of the second half were shared but Joe’s played the better football despite struggling to forge convertible opportunities. Cathal Grogan, after he came on, added a bit of life to Pat’s up front but their radar was off when compared to how they shot during the opening period of their previous outing against Blues.

They went 20 minutes without a register during the second half and when Mulligan’s second free cut the gap back to one, both sides looked content to play out time. Indeed, a two-minute spell where Pat’s opted to keep-ball across midfield, with all 15 Joe’s players inside their own half, was the cue for several dozen spectators to head for the gate.

The dour sequence was eventually ended by Grogan and from the resultant kickout, Eoin O’Connor intercepted and found Danny O’Connor, but, just as he did with a major attempt in the first half, the experienced finisher pulled his powerful kick across the face of goal, allowing Joe’s to blow a palpable – and mighty – sigh of relief.

ST JOSEPH’S: Stephen Carron; Aidan Kieran, Michael Staunton, Killian McDonald; Cian Sheridan, Gabriel Bell, David Kieran; Conor Neary, Conall McCaul; Jack Mulligan 0-2 (2f), Craig Doherty 0-1, Ben Collier 0-1; Oisín McGuinness 0-2, Alan Quigley 0-2, Conall Smyth. Subs: Ciarán Johnston for Smyth (HT), Alan McKenna for A Kieran (49), Dáire Smyth for Quigley (52), Killian Staunton for McCaul (53), Evan McEnteggart for Mulligan (60).

ST PATRICK’S: Martin McEneaney; Eoghan Lafferty, Kevin Toner, Dessie Finnegan; Conor Grogan, Barry Dunne, Joe Connor 0-1; Leonard Grey 0-1, Ciarán Murphy; Matthew Pagni, Eoin O’Connor, Aidan McCann; Jason Woods 0-1, Danny O’Connor, Jack Murphy 1-1. Subs: Cathal Grogan 0-2 for Pagni (30), Adam Finnegan for McCann (39), Ross Murphy for Dunne (42), Martin Breen for D Finnegan (47).

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín).