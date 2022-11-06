St Fechin’s win Louth GAA U16 Division 1 title with incredible finish in extra-time final against St Joseph’s

Thirteen-year-old Cillian Duff was the unlikeliest of heroes for St Fechin’s as they incredibly mugged St Joseph’s of the Drogheda Independent/Argus U16 Division 1 title following two periods of extra-time in Darver on Saturday night.

Despite being the better team, the Hoops appeared set to fall short against a Pearse Grimes-Murphy-inspired Joe’s when trailing by three as the match’s 80th minute approached on the clock, having already lost centre-back Ciarán Hickey to a second yellow card.

But, incredibly, they summoned a revival of epic proportions. Full-forward Colm Hackett – who appeared to have been fouled inside the penalty area in the move beforehand – was integral to the ball finding its way to Andrew McCarthy and the corner-back duly unleashed a ferocious drive to the top corner of the net, stunning the Dromiskin/Darver contingent.

Ironically, as selector Paddy Mathews admitted afterwards, the Fechin’s management had considered his withdrawal before the moment of the young lad’s sporting life unfolded. A shrewd move by the coaching outfit to leave him be, it will be claimed!

Now on terms, at 2-8 to 1-11, the victors used their great strength around centre-field, where John Woods and Dan O’Reilly togged out like gym-inflated adults, to gather the vital possession. The Beaulieu boys play a lovely brand of football, moving the leather at speed, running at angles and penetrating the opposition. Thus, they eventually located Duff – and he, without hesitation, split the posts from 25m.

A matter of weeks after giving a player of the match display in the U15 B championship final, the diminutive teenager saw a shot to win the game at the end of normal time drop short but still had the fortitude to go for the jugular when the subsequent chance arose.

UNFORTUNATE

The outcome was anything but what the match’s outstanding performer, Grimes-Murphy, deserved. The De La Salle student is a precocious talent whose blistering place blends vigorously with his tremendous close control and evasive movement.

His goal arrived in the early stages to temporarily put his team in front, after Fechin’s had landed the opening two points, while he gained the territory and supplied the delivering from which Michael O’Brien incredibly, almost acrobatically, laid on for the inrushing Adam Dullaghan to slot past Adam McCabe.

The Joe’s management were audibly unhappy with what they deemed to have been overly abrasive challenges on Grimes-Murphy and, true, he was on the receiving end of some poorly-timed hits, which referee David J McArdle did deal with in the form of yellow cards.

But if there is one flaw in the winger’s make-up, it is his desire to take on too many opponents when on the ball. Although, when he gets moving, there seems to be few willing to come to his aid in terms of giving and going. If Joe’s can manage to perfect a ‘one-two’ system with Grimes-Murphy constantly in and out of possession, they will stand a fantastic chance of claiming a first minor championship title since 2010 next season.

Fechin’s, however, are also in the contenders’ enclosure and based on the exploits of Seán Keane, classy Evin McCloskey and Hackett, they have a tremendous opportunity of developing this success even further.

They led by 0-7 to 1-1 at the interval and continued to hold the initiative in the second half until two stunning points by Joe’s substitute Aaron Gray got the local parish pride on terms.

In extra-time, Cormac McKeown really came to the fore. He and Grimes-Murphy gave the Enda McKeown-managed outfit a two-point cushion, which Keane reduced to the minimum at the change of ends.

Alfie Barron and another Grimes-Murphy free looked to have settled the contest in favour of the table toppers, but then came the late drama.

ST JOSEPH’S: Adam Cassidy; Diarmuid McGeeney, Jack O’Leary, Kyle Yore; Liam McQuillan, Cormac Marmion, Ben McKeown; Cormac McKeown 0-1, Rian Devlin; Oisín Reidy, Michael O’Brien, Pearse Grimes-Murphy 1-4 (0-4f); Enda Dooley, Adam Dullaghan 1-0, Shane Miland. Subs: Harry O’Reilly for McGeeney (20), Aaron Gray 0-2 for Dooley (30), Alfie Barron 0-1 for Reidy (13, ET).

ST FECHIN’S: Adam McCabe; Garbhán O’Reilly, Donal Quinn, Andrew McCarthy 1-0; Ciarán McGinty, Ciarán Hickey, Evin Clarke; John Woods, Dan O’Reilly; Liam Foley, Theo Sheridan, Seán Keane 0-2; Evin McCloskey 0-2, Colm Hackett 0-7 (2f, 1m, 1 45), Michael McGlew. Subs: Cillian Duff 0-1 for Foley (49), Cathal Mulholland for Sheridan (7, ET).

REFEREE: David J McArdle (St Bride’s).