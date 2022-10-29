St Fechin’s progress in Leinster JHC after giving performance of the season against Dunderry in Darver

St Fechin’s saved their best performance of the season for their Leinster JHC opener as they swatted aside the challenge of Meath intermediate kingpins Dunderry at Darver on Saturday afternoon.

The Beaulieu boys led from the opening minute – when Paul Mathews put the Hoops in front – and turned around with a 0-9 to six advantage before Bob Grace’s second half goal and eight points by ace free-taker Paddy Lynch pushed the Louth champions unassailably clear.

A hugely impressive display, just over a week since Niall McEneaney’s men completed the county title double via a league final triumph, Fechin’s, who conceded just four points from play over the hour, will face Kilcoole in the last eight following the Wicklow side’s defeat of Amsterdam.

Dunderry, who relied heavily upon the striking prowess of midfielder Luke Martyn, were in the ascendency for only limited periods of the match, never managing to string more than two scores in succession in their bid to come back into the contest.

Referee Matthew Redmond took a fair bit of flak from the visiting faithful and so it was little surprise that the Royals were reduced in numbers during the closing quarter with centre-back Conor O’Shea seeing red.

Indeed, had the Hoops been more clinical, the closing margin could even have been greater given the winners hit 12 wides – some gilt-edged – and two more than the men in black, who were unable to force county goalkeeper Ruairí Morrissey into any action of note.

All six of the victors’ starting forwards got on the scoresheet during the opening period, with all bar Lynch’s three points coming from play, including a beauty by Grace on the lead-in to half-time which stretched the gap to three.

To their credit, after a faltering start in which Fechin’s landed the opening three scores and totally dictated affairs, Dunderry battled, registering six of the subsequent 0-10 with Martyn on target on five occasions, reducing the gap to the minimum at one juncture late in the half.

But they offered little of substance during the second period, scoring only once from play, as Fechin’s immediately set about booking their berth in the next round. Grace tucked away his goal chance with confidence before Lynch began clearing the crossbar from all ranges and angles.

In between, experienced wing-back David Stephenson converted a free from inside his own half, defying the crossfield breeze which slightly favoured the visitors in the second half.

The 11-point difference certainly didn’t flatter Fechin’s in the mild conditions and that bodes well for their next match on Saturday week.

ST FECHIN’S: Ruairí Morrissey; Cormac McAuley, Oisín Byrne, Conor Higgins; David Stephenson 0-1 (1f), Peter Fortune, Conor Mathews; Danny Morgan, Dónal Ryan; Seaghan Conneely 0-1, Seán Hodgins 0-1, Paddy Lynch 0-11 (8f, 1 65); Paul Mathews 0-1, Bob Grace 1-2, Seán Kerrisk 0-1. Subs: Ryan Walsh, Ross Berkery, Barry Devlin, Michael Byrne, Jamie McDonnell.

DUNDERRY: Jack Fagan; Mickey Dowdall, Conor Dempsey, Ronan Brady; Aaron Feeney, Conor O’Shea, Niall O Laoire; Donagh O Laoire, Luke Martyn 0-8 (6f); Ciarán Brady, Jamie Leavy, Conor Leavy; Adam Kelly 0-1, Liam Coogan 0-1, David Gilkeson. Subs: David McCormack, Niall Darcy, Christopher Fitzgerald.

REFEREE: Matthew Redmond (Kildare).