St Fechin’s goalkeeper Ruairí Morrissey came to Drogheda for a golf club and ended up buying a house

Ruairí Morrissey’s ascension to Louth GAA hurling stardom started on DoneDeal.

Now while the inter-county transfer market hasn’t gone to such digital extremes just yet, the purchase of a golf club from the greater Drogheda area led to the Kilkenny-native setting up his Wee camp and committing to both St Fechin’s and Louth hurlers.

And the Noresider, who hurled for Dicksboro once upon a time, the club his grandfather helped to form, hasn’t looked back, winning a Lory Meagher Cup title and senior club double in his first season.

“Myself and my partner started looking for houses in or around Dublin, and decided to expand the radius in which we were looking,” Morrissey says.

“I ended up coming up here by fluke one day to buy a golf club which I’d found through DoneDeal and we looked at a house on the same day, and put a deposit down fairly quickly.”

Having studied with Fechin’s captain Peter Fortune – a Carlovian – in Maynooth, Morrissey got in touch with his former teammate upon moving to Drogheda, after hurling for Kildare juggernaut Ardclough since qualifying as a primary school teacher.

Living just outside Celbridge and working in Lucan, Morrissey won a Kildare SHC medal in 2015 before bowing out of Leinster at the hands of Kilkenny’s Ballyraggett.

He had been a forward player until a hip injury forced him between the posts a few seasons ago – and that’s where he has remained since, accepting that he is “a bit mad” for doing so.

But events have conspired in his favour and the past term has been a whirlwind one, and remains in motion with Fechin’s lining up Wicklow’s Kilcoole in Darver on Saturday with a place in the Leinster JHC semi-final at stake.

“It was from the pre-season meeting where I got talking to Paul Mathews about what position I played in,” he added.

“The lads were training with Louth later that week and either Paul or Peter (Fortune) mentioned it to Paul McCormack, so he rang me to ask if I’d be interested in coming in and I jumped at the chance. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it and it’s been a great way to meet people, both in Termonfeckin and Louth. I got to play in Croke Park, which was fantastic and something I never thought I’d be able to do. Being from Kilkenny, it was a dream from when I was young. Playing there in front of my family, and winning as well, was special.”

Now working in Whitecross National School in Julianstown, and hurling so successfully, Morrissey is very much at home.

As for a Fechin’s victory this weekend, well that’s far from a DoneDeal.