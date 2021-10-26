St Fechin’s finally get deserved day in Sun

The villages of Tullyallen and Termonfeckin were the places to be this weekend with both Glen Emmets and St Fechins claiming championship success.

At a rain soaked Shamrock Hill in Dunleer on Saturday Glen Emmets had things mostly their own way as they made an immediate return to the Intermediate grade following last season’s relegation. Surprise finalist John Mitchels fought bravely throughout, but the Tullyallen men justified their strong favourites tag with an impressive 3-7 to 1-8 victory.

Live-wire Kealan O’Neill gave the Mitchels full back line a torrid time and helped himself to a hat trick of goals in a Man of the Match performance at corner forward.

Leading by seven points at the break Emmets threatened to run away with the contest as O’Neill stretched the lead out to eight at the beginning of the second period.

However, the mid-Louth outfit then clicked into gear hitting 1-2 without reply to make it just a three point game going into the final water break.

O’Neills third goal on 20 minutes following a blistering solo run effectively sealed victory for Raymond Lambe’s side as they ran out deserved winners of this year’s Christy Bellew Cup.

It was a much tighter affair at sun-drenched Clan na Gael Park the following day as two injury time points from Ronan Holdcroft and Harry Haughney ensured St Fechin’s finally got across the line in a thrilling Intermediate decider.

Termonfeckin appeared to be coasting in the early stages of the second half when two Niall Devlin points put them into a commanding five point lead.

However a series of missed chances coupled with some excellent saves from Cooley keeper Sean Hayes kept the Peninsula side in the match and when substitute Michael Rafferty struck the equaliser with two minutes remaining, it looked like an upset was on the cards.

St Fechins were not to be denied and those two late scores ensured the Seamus Flood trophy would be heading for Termonfeckin. I was delighted to see Niall Devlin cap a fine year with a deserving Man of the Match accolade.

The column goes to print on Monday lunchtime so we’re too early to comment on the outcome of the eagerly awaited Bank Holiday semi-final clash of Naomh Martin and Newtown Blues in Dunleer. The Covid enforced delay has only heightened the sense of anticipation around the game and like most neutrals I’m really looking forward to this match.

As discussed here previously, I opted for Blues from the outset of the campaign and while the former champions have been motoring reasonably well this term, a huge improvement will be required if they are to dethrone the Monasterboice men.

Fergal Reel’s charges have been pretty much flawless in their three championship outings to date and if they hit the sort of form that powered them past Geraldines and St Josephs then there will only be one outcome.

It remains to be seen what sort of effect the Covid disruption will have on the Newfoundwell side, but I’m sticking with my original prediction even though my confidence in the decision is lessening by the day.

Don’t hold your breath for swift change to inter-county competition structures

As we forecast last week Proposal B failed to reach the 60 per cent majority required at last weekends Special Congress in Croke Park.

The National League style championship motion was defeated receiving just 50.6 per cent of the vote or 86 of the 169 delegates.

In a debate which lasted over an hour, 20 people spoke out either for or against the motion. There was widespread support for change to the current system however with eight of the nine Ulster counties against the motion, it was always going to fall short.

The result means the provincial championships and the qualifier system remain, the All Ireland quarter-finals return with the ‘Super 8s’ being discontinued. Anyone who knows how the GAA Congress operates will not be surprised by the decision. In my opinion this is a missed opportunity to breathe new life into an ailing and outdated competition structure.

There is no doubt that Proposal B had its flaws but it still provided a strong template for the future of inter county Gaelic football. As the dust settled there was an acknowledgment from the association’s top brass that change was required. GAA president Larry McCarthy expects the issue will be revisited ‘very, very quickly’ but don’t hold your breath. The wheels of change move very slowly in the GAA’s corridors of power.