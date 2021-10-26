Louth

Sidelines | Seamus O'Hanlon

St Fechin’s finally get deserved day in Sun

Tom Byrne celebrates with his Daddy Sean on Saturday. Expand

Tom Byrne celebrates with his Daddy Sean on Saturday.

Seamus O'Hanlon

The villages of Tullyallen and Termonfeckin were the places to be this weekend with both Glen Emmets and St Fechins claiming championship success.

At a rain soaked Shamrock Hill in Dunleer on Saturday Glen Emmets had things mostly their own way as they made an immediate return to the Intermediate grade following last season’s relegation. Surprise finalist John Mitchels fought bravely throughout, but the Tullyallen men justified their strong favourites tag with an impressive 3-7 to 1-8 victory.

Live-wire Kealan O’Neill gave the Mitchels full back line a torrid time and helped himself to a hat trick of goals in a Man of the Match performance at corner forward.

