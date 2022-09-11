Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

St Fechin’s end Geraldines’ Louth LGFA SFC four in a row bid with extra-time win in Haggardstown

Geraldines 2-4 St Fechin’s 0-11 (AET)

St Fechin's goalkeeper Ellen Brodigan is unable to stop Gráinne Finnegan from tapping in Geraldines' second goal in Sunday's thrilling Louth LGFA SFC quarter-final victory at McGeough Park, Haggardstown. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics Expand

Close

St Fechin's goalkeeper Ellen Brodigan is unable to stop Gráinne Finnegan from tapping in Geraldines' second goal in Sunday's thrilling Louth LGFA SFC quarter-final victory at McGeough Park, Haggardstown. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

St Fechin's goalkeeper Ellen Brodigan is unable to stop Gráinne Finnegan from tapping in Geraldines' second goal in Sunday's thrilling Louth LGFA SFC quarter-final victory at McGeough Park, Haggardstown. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

St Fechin's goalkeeper Ellen Brodigan is unable to stop Gráinne Finnegan from tapping in Geraldines' second goal in Sunday's thrilling Louth LGFA SFC quarter-final victory at McGeough Park, Haggardstown. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Caoimhín Reilly, in Haggardstown

True champions rarely relinquish their title without a struggle and so Geraldines clung on to their four-in-a-row dream with every ounce of energy at sodden Haggardstown on Sunday morning, conceding defeat in a championship match for the first time since 2018 after extra-time.

St Fechin’s were deserving winners of a contest played in dreadful conditions – as their 11 scores to Gers’ half-dozen would attest – but were fortunate to receive a late free, from which the unusually subdued Rachael Kinch equalised, to enforce the additional periods of play given the clock had long passed the hour mark. 

Privacy