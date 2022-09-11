St Fechin’s end Geraldines’ Louth LGFA SFC four in a row bid with extra-time win in Haggardstown

True champions rarely relinquish their title without a struggle and so Geraldines clung on to their four-in-a-row dream with every ounce of energy at sodden Haggardstown on Sunday morning, conceding defeat in a championship match for the first time since 2018 after extra-time.

St Fechin’s were deserving winners of a contest played in dreadful conditions – as their 11 scores to Gers’ half-dozen would attest – but were fortunate to receive a late free, from which the unusually subdued Rachael Kinch equalised, to enforce the additional periods of play given the clock had long passed the hour mark.

But the Termonfeckin women are true to their principles regardless of variables they encounter. All so comfortable in possession, they are impressive ball players who look to progress moves while retaining their composure and keeping the opposition moving.

Hayley McDonnell was heroic at midfield in this regard, involving herself in almost every flowing phase, while Céire Nolan’s endless reservoir of energy and physicality is the difference-maker for Mick McAuley’s impressive team.

However, while it is their quality on the attack that excites a neutral the most, they are defensively full-blooded and confront with vigour. Full-back Rachel Beirth did her chances of a call-up from watching Louth manager Kit Henry no harm whatsoever with an exhibition of textbook tackling and terrific distribution, while goalkeeper Ellen Brodigan underlined just why she is the best custodian in the county with a game-winning save in the dying embers of extra-time.

And yet for all the excellent performances on the winning side, Henry will doubtlessly have taken note of several of the Gers stars – county defender Eilis Hand was typically outstanding, while youngsters Meabh Fee and Zoe McGahon led the hosts’ cause for the duration of the fixture.

When reflecting on their championship departure, in a season where they hoped to emulate the great Cooley Kickhams and Stabannon Parnells teams of the past in winning four consecutive titles, Gers will rue their 10 wides and the landing of several further efforts into the gracious arms of Brodigan.

Included in their tally of miscues was a penalty miss by Rebecca Carr on 19 minutes – the Louth attacker having dragged her daisy-cutting shot past the post with the girls in green amid a 27-minute scoreless spell in the first half.

Fechin’s began superbly with the aid of whatever slight breeze there was, kicking four of the game’s opening five points into the clubhouse end of McGeough Park. Ava Briscoe – playing on the grounds where her first cousin, Jim McEneaney, has shone for a couple of decades – and particularly Rebecca Howell were sharp in front of the posts.

Briscoe added another notch in between Carr’s penalty misfortune and advancing Hand rattling the crossbar as Gers sought some control of proceedings. Carr did get them on the scoresheet again on the stroke of half-time, when they trailed by 0-5 to two.

And the holders enjoyed an ideal start to the second period when Carr kicked into an empty net after Brodigan had saved previously, and momentum appeared to be with the champions after Gráinne Finnegan tapped in at the back post to give Gers the lead for the first time following Molly Matthews and Catherine McGlew points for Fechin’s.

Howell levelled before Fee restored Gers’ lead with time almost elapsed, but Kinch, from a ground, struck to draw a dramatic affair, which remained deadlocked – 2-3 to 0-9 – at the break in extra-time.

But gutsy Fechin’s moved ahead when Kinch (free) and Jenny Mulrey made full use of optimum opportunities before wonderful work by McGahon and Fee sent Louise Corcoran on her way to goal, only for diving Brodigan to deflect her left-footed drive to safety.

Finnegan reduced the deficit to the minimum with Gers’ first score of the added spell but time ran out on Gers as Fechin’s clutched revenge for last season’s final defeat.

GERALDINES: Caoimhe Byrne; Holly Lambe-Sally, Eilis Hand, Nina Slowey; Aislinn Connor, Sandra Neary, Victoria Fee; Gemma McCrave, Abbi O’Connor; Louise Corcoran, Zoe McGahon, Emma Gartland; Meabh Fee 0-1, Gráinne Finnegan 1-1, Rebecca Carr 1-2. Subs: Kelly O’Donoghue for Gartland, Gartland for O'Donoghue.

ST FECHIN’S: Ellen Brodigan, Anna Redmond, Rachel Beirth, Lynn Victory; Orla Brennan, Jenny Mulrey 0-1, Órla McEvoy; Céire Nolan, Hayley McDonnell; Catherine McGlew 0-1, Rachael Kinch 0-2 (2f), Rebecca Howell 0-4; Molly Matthews 0-1, Shayleen McDonagh, Ava Briscoe 0-2. Subs: Beth Noir for McDonagh, Ailbhe Quinn for Matthews.

REFEREE: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers).