St Fechin’s complete Louth hurling double with league final win over Naomh Moninne

The Paddy Rice Cup was presented to St Fechin’s captain Peter Fortune by Louth GAA chairman Peter Fitzpatrick.

County champions St Fechin’s added the league title to their earlier championship success when the got the better of Naomh Moninne in an entertaining final played in Darver on Friday evening.

Both sides were on target inside the opening 60 seconds. Firstly, Fechin’s midfielder Danny Morgan fired over a good point, replied almost immediately at the other end with one from Conor Murphy.

The south-Louth side dominated early possession, adding further points from a David Stephenson, long-range free and one from play by Bob Grace.

They also wasted two clear-cut goalscoring opportunities with Donal Connolly saving well from Seaghan Conneely before the same player fired narrowly wide.

Despite this dominance, Moninne went in front on the quarter-hour following another Murphy point and a brace of Darren Geoghegan frees, 0-4 to 0-3.

Paddy Lynch fired over successive 20-metre frees for Fechin’s in between which Fionn Cumiskey struck over a good point for the black and amber outfit.

Fechin’s grabbed the game’s first goal on 24 minutes as Conneely made up for his earlier misses when he fired low to the bottom right-hand corner of the net.

Two good, long-range points from the sticks of Cumiskey and Geoghegan had their side trailing by the minimum at the break, 1-5 to 0-7.

Half-time substitute Seán Hodgins had an immediate impact on the game when he made a high catch before firing past ’keeper Donal Connolly from close range for Fechins’ second goal.

His side extended their lead to six points with points from a Grace free and another from play by Conneely, 2-7 to 0-7.

To their credit, Moninne got themselves right back into this match with a brace of pointed frees from Geoghegan and a good point from a tight angle ny full-forward Dylan Carey.

A goalline clearance from the hard-working Aaron McGuinness-Smith denied Fechin’s a third goal before Lynch and Geoghegan exchanged pointed frees.

Two more Geoghegan points, the first from play from the right wing, cut Fechins’ lead to the minimum – 2-8 to 0-13 – with five minutes remaining.

Fechin’s showed why they are county champions, closing out the game with three late points from Ross Berkery, Lynch and Grace from long range.

This victory will give Fechin’s some confidence as they embark on their Leinster club campaign in a couple of weeks.

Afterwards, the Paddy Rice Cup was presented to St Fechin’s captain Peter Fortune by Louth GAA chairman Peter Fitzpatrick.

ST FECHIN’S: Ruairí Morrissey; Colin Griffin, Oisín Byrne, Cormac McAuley; David Stephenson 0-1 (1f), Peter Fortune, Ryan Walsh; Danny Morgan 0-1, Ross Berkery 0-1; Paddy Lynch 0-4 (3f), Bob Grace 0-3 (1f), Paul Mathews; Barry Devlin, Seaghan Conneely 1-1, Seán Kerrisk. Subs: Seán Hodgins 1-0 for Devlin (HT), Brian O’Connell for Hodgins (38), Jack Murray for Kerrisk (60).

NAOMH MONINNE: Donal Connolly; Stephen Rafferty, Darren O’Hanrahan, Chris Lennon; James Murphy, Mattie Fee, Aaron McGuinness-Smith; Feidhelm Joyce, Pádraig Fallon; Fionn Cumiskey 0-2, Darren Geoghegan 0-8 (5f), Andrew Mackin; Mark Gahan, Dylan Carey 0-1, Conor Murphy 0-2. Subs: Seán Magill for Fallon (37), Oisín McCarthy for Lennon (39).

REFEREE: Fr Stephen Shields (O Raghallaighs).