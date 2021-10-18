St Fechin’s club set for big day out as ladies book SFC final clash with Geraldines

St Fechin’s 4-6

Roche Emmets 3-7

St Fechins edged a tight and entertaining semi-final tussle with Roche Emmets to take their place in their first ever Senior Championship final.

Roche opened the scoring with two points, one from a free, but Shayleen McDonagh replied with Fechins first point in the fifth minute.

Roche added another point from a free before Rachael Kinch threaded the eye of the needle to find the corner of the net to put Fechins one ahead in the ninth minute.

This lead was short lived as Roche immediately answered with a goal of their own, setting the pattern for a frenetic encounter.

Rachael Kinch was proving hard to handle and she again made no mistake when she found herself one on one with the keeper to net Fechin’s second goal in the 13th minute.

With the bit between their teeth Roche showed why they were in the semi final as they took over the scoreboard adding two goals and three points to take them up to the break.

Fechins continued to find it hard to find their accuracy and continued to clock up wides but a point from Ceire Nolan and an excellent goal from Ava Briscoe in the dying seconds of the first half left them only four behind at the half way mark, 3-6 to 3-2.

The second half opened with two wides from play from the home side but after being taken down in the small square Ava Briscoe expertly found the back of the net from the penalty spot.

St Fechins then came into their own and showed the large crowd exactly what they are capable of with a brace of points from Briscoe and one each from Catherine McGlew and Sara Moore.

Roche got their only point of the half from a free in the 26th minute and that was to be the final score of the game.

There was still a great battle in the remaining minutes as Roche continued to put pressure on the Fechins back line but they held firm to come away with a two-point win and a final date with Geraldines on Sunday morning.

Roche will be very disappointed they didn’t capitalise on their first half lead but losing two players to yellow cards didn’t help their cause.

It will be a big day for the St Fechin’s club on Sunday as their mens and womens teams compete in their respective Championship finals.

Geraldines 2-5

St Patrick’s 0-8

The reigning champions secured their place in the Louth Senior Championship Final with a battling win over St. Patricks in Haggardstown.

In what was a hard-fought semi-final with very little give between the two teams, two goals in two minutes for the home side proved the turning point that saw the Geraldines prevail.

St Pat’s got off to the perfect start with a series of early points. Aine Breen and Kate Flood were on target before Rebecca Carr got a point back for the Geraldines.

Kate Flood added two more points from frees for the Pats before Rebecca Carr once again added a score for the Geraldines. The half ended with the sides contesting a real midfield battle with the away side leading by two points.

Geraldines scored their first goal straight after the re-start with Kellie O’Donoghue collecting the ball just outside the 45-metre line and her long-range effort flew into the top right-hand corner.

In the very next attack the home side were awarded a penalty after Abbi O’Connor was fouled in the area and Rebecca Carr was on hand to despatch the penalty.

The sides then traded points with Kellie O’Donoghue and Rebecca Carr on target for Geraldines and Kate Flood replying from a free.

Rebecca Carr added to her tally to keep the scoreboard ticking for Geraldines, while Denise Finnegan and Kate Flood pointed for the away side, who just couldn’t close the gap any further.

Geraldines withstood a late rally to book their place in the final and will face St. Fechins in the decider on Sunday at 11.30am.