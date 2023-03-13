St Colmcille’s win Reserve Cup title in Meath

IT PROVED a productive 48 hours for St Colmcille’s as they captured the Reserve Cup Division 1 title two days after winning the Division 2 crown following this success at Piltown.

In what was a well-contested decider throughout, the game was in the balance right up until the closing minutes with Cille’s hanging on to a single point lead. However, the outcome was decided by the games’ only goal scored by Matthew Breen who made a great run from midfield before planting the ball firmly past ’keeper Niall Devlin.

That put the game out of reach of O’Mahony’s who had made a great start to proceedings leaving them ahead 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time.

The town side began on the front foot with a point from Shane McCarthy within a minute of the throw-in. Full-forward Jack McConnell then doubled the O’Mahony’s lead before adding another points. By the 10th minute, it was 0-4 to 0-0 following Clayton O’Sullivan’s score.

Cille’s didn’t panic following their poor start and they gradually worked themselves into contention and their opening score arrived from the boot of Danny Ehichoya. A brace of points from Conor Hynes had the east-Meath outfit firmly back in contention and by the 25th minute the teams were level at 0-6 apiece.

At that stage, Hynes had tallied four points while Adam Daly had also contributed to the Cille’s tally. McConnell and McCarthy were on target for O’Mahony’s in the same period while the lead point just before half-time was a spectacular effort from out near the endline by wing back Colm O’Toole.

The Cille’s made the brighter start to the second half and two points from Luke Hannon had them ahead for the first time. Both sides were finding scores difficult to come by and the game was nearing the three quarter way mark when McConnell converted a free at the other end to level proceedings for the final time.

Hannon again pointed Cille’s ahead and midfielder Daly then doubled his side’s advantage. At this stage, Cille’s with plenty of fresh legs were enjoying the edge even if they found it difficult to shake off a tenacious Navan outfit.

Jack Flynn pointed to bring it back to the minimum as the clock ticked towards the hour mark but Cille’s responded almost immediately with another score from Danny Ehichoya.

O’Mahony’s needed a goal to win it at that stage but when the three pointer arrived it was for the hosts with Breen’s fine effort putting the game well out of reach.

After the match, county PRO Brian Kelly presented the cup to winning captain Stephen Emmett.

ST COLMCILLE’S: Stephen O’Toole; Cathal Monaghan, Stephen Emmett, Matthew Weir; Luke Conlon, Eoin Gillick, Aaron Lynch; Evan Breen, Adam Daly 0-2; Oisín Ó Murchú, Mark Whearty, Danny Ehichoya 0-2; Eanna Walsh, Conor Hynes 0-4, Seán O’Donoghue. Subs: Luke Hannon 0-4, Matthew Breen 1-0, Cianán Duff, Endy Ehichoya, Oisín Brennan, Eoin McCloghan, Charlie Bacon, Oisín Murphy, Conor Murphy, Conor Clifford, Darragh Kelly, Ewan Coughlan, Lorcan Hughes, Godfrey Ehichoya, Luke Brady.

O’MAHONY’S: Niall Devlin; Riordan Russell, Evan Brady, Darren Reilly; Niall McGrane, Jack Bellamy, Colm O’Toole 0-1; Ciarán Vaughan, Jack Flynn 0-2; Shane McCarthy 0-2, Eoin Joyce, Thomas Cully; Ronan Clarke, Jack McConnell 0-4, Clayton O’Sullivan 0-1. Subs: Jack Quinn for O’Sullivan, Robbie Keelaghan for Clarke, Ciarán Fitzsimons for Russell.

REFEREE: Robert Purfield (St Patrick’s).