St Bride’s top Louth LGFA SFC group after victory over Stabannon Parnells

It was a high-scoring affair in Páirc an Chuinnigh on Sunday morning as St Bride’s booked their place in this year’s Halpenny Travel SFC quarter-final with a convincing win to top Group 1.

Despite the margin of defeat, there were positive individual performances from the mid-Louth outfit, particularly in the second half, that should give encouragement to the management team of Malcom McDonnell and Brendan Tuite ahead of their crunch tie with Roche Emmets this weekend.

After nearly letting a seemingly insurmountable lead slip away in their opening championship game against Emmets, Bride’s were in no mood to show any mercy and went straight for the jugular, scoring 2-2 without reply, in the first five minutes.

Bronagh McArdle and Aimee McNally registered a point apiece while county star Ruth Hanna gave the ’keeper no chance with both goals. Rachel McNally then decided that Bride’s weren’t going to have it all their own way as she took charge. Scoring a point after a nice piece of play with Grace Lynch, she then worked hard to win a free to the right of the posts from which Danielle Sharkey expertly slotted over.

Bride’s, however, immediately responded with six unanswered points – a couple from Lily Fagan and points from McNally, Bronagh and Emma McArdle and Niamh Bailey before Stabannon chalked up their third point in the 20th minute through Ciara McNally after a surging run from midfield.

The final 10 minutes of the half saw Bride’s effectively seal the victory with a further two goals and six points before Stabannon’s industrious Rachel McNally scored the final point of the half to leave the score 4-14 to 0-4 at the break. The pick of the scores was Aimee McNally’s point that curled beautifully inside the right-hand post after a great move involving Bronagh McArdle, Caoimhe Hoey and Orla McGeeney.

The second half saw Bride’s make a raft of changes as Aishling McEnteggart, Karen Gogarty, Sarah Fagan and Kodie McEneaney took to the field with the latter scoring the first point of the second half. Stabannon responded immediately through a Grace Lynch point before Bronagh McArdle chose to fist the ball over the ’bar when baring down on goal after a powerful run.

Sarah Fagan then joined her sister, Lily, on the scoresheet with a major after a clever ball from Emma McArdle. One of Stabannon’s standout performers, McNally, then added to her tally with a point from a direct, strong run which was followed up by a Keela O’Connor point.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, Hanna completed her hat-trick after bravely flicking the ball over an onrushing Suzanne Carroll. This goal was followed immediately by a McEneaney goal for Bride’s. An injury to Gráinne McKeown led to Brides’ final substitution as Eve Conway entered the fray, but the final 12 minutes belonged to Stabannon as they outscored their hosts, 2-5 to 0-3, with the goals coming from McNally and Sharkey.

Bride’s will now pay close attention to the final two games in Group 2 as their reward for topping the group is a home quarter-final against the group runners-up. Stabannon will hope their second half performance can be carried forward to next week’s encounter with Roche.

St Bride’s: Ciara Brennan; Niamh McGeeney, Kate Wynne, Debbie Callan; Rebecca Hilliard, Caoimhe Hoey 0-1, Niamh Bailey 0-1; Gráinne McKeown, Ruth Hanna 3-1; Orla McGeeney 0-1, Bronagh McArdle 0-5, Ellen Rutledge 0-1; Aimee McNally 0-4, Lily Fagan 0-2, Emma McArdle 2-2. Subs: Aishling McEnteggart, Karen Gogarty, Sarah Fagan 1-0, Kodie McEneaney 1-1, Eve Conway 0-1.

Stabannon Parnells: Suzanne Carroll; Aoife Louth, Caoimhe Boyle, Lucy Smith 0-1; Amy Malone, Kate Smith, Bronagh McGrane; Oonagh Giggins 0-1, Ciara McNally 0-1; Kim Lynch, Grace Lynch 0-2, Danielle Sharkey 1-3; Kayla Darby, Rachel McNally 1-3, Keela O’Connor 0-1.

Referee: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín).