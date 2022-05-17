Spot-on Mattock are still setting a hot pace

MATTOCK RANGERS 2-14

ST FECHIN’S 0-15

Mattock Rangers remain joint top of the Division 1 table thanks to a five-point victory over St Fechin’s in Collon on Saturday night.

Centre forward Ben Watters was the man that made the difference on the night.

Watters provided Mattock with the perfect start with a well taken early goal, and just when it looked like Termonfeckin were about to draw level through points from Ryan Walsh and David Collier, Watters went on a run and was pulled down for a penalty.

Shane Hickey decisively stepped up to take the spot kick and sent Wayne McKeever’s side 2-6 to 0-5 ahead at the change of ends.

With that mountain to climb Mattock held firm, and despite further points from Walsh and John O’Connell for St Fechin’s, Paul Clarke’s side would rue the concession of those two first-half majors.

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Caoilte Hickey, Terry Donegan, Ben Markey; Alan Caraher 0-1, Ben McKenna, Cathal Clarke; Ryan Leneghan, Adrian Reid; Shane Hickey 1-3, Ben Watters 1-0, James Caraher 0-1; Jack Thompson 0-2, Oisin McKenna 0-3, Liam Flynn 0-4. Subs: Darren Henry, Ronan Kilbane.

ST FECHIN’S: Niall McDonnell; David Lally, Aaron McGlew, Mark Holohan; Eoghan Ryan, David Collier 0-1, Cian Gorman; Dylan Rice, Podge O’Donoghue 0-1; Colm O’Neill, Eoghan Duffy 0-1, John O’Connell 0-3; Ryan Walsh 0-7, Joe Corrigan 0-2, Harry Haughney. Subs: Brian Devlin, Alex Smith, Mikey McMahon.