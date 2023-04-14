Spirited Louth U20s’ lack of intent costs them dearly in Darver struggle with Kildare

Louth 1-6 Kildare 0-12

The Louth team that defeated Wicklow in Stabannon last week but lost to Kildare in the Leinster U20 quarter-final in Darver on Tuesday night. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The reality is that Louth could have won this game despite never seeming likely to on a dour Darver evening.

A bright start and Kyle McElroy’s goal early in the second half provided hope for the brave souls who turned out to support the hosts last Tuesday, but Kildare, despite failing to overly impress, always appeared to have enough quality in reserve to fend off whatever the Reds could throw at them.

Callum Bolton and substitute Eoin Cully provided the Lilies with the type of scoring power from play that Louth simply couldn’t replicate and despite moving Seán Reynolds into the full-forward line after half-time, the growing gust in the winners’ favour ensured lush supply was lacking to the big Stabannon Parnells clubman.

The Wee side led for the majority of the opening period but didn’t make the wind advantage count in scoring just once from play – via Harry Butterly. Although Kildare did benefit from referee David Hickey’s leniency when Louth were on top. Both Tom Matthews and Butterly were prevented from latching on to loose balls with only the goalkeeper, Cormac Barker, to beat if they hadn’t been impeded by desperate, scrambling defenders.

On both occasions, Kieran McArdle converted the resultant frees when at least one penalty and two black cards ought to have been the verdict instead.

Louth were very much on top at this juncture, retaining possession patiently and then pinning Kildare in when Barker was made to look for options off the tee. One wonders if the natives would have been better served by forcing the visiting custodian to restart more often by taking a greater number of shots. Neither Liam Flynn nor Dara McDonnell had an attempt on the target despite getting into position.

In fairness, each of Bolton’s first half notches were of the highest calibre and laced with quality. And while it was far from disastrous for Louth to have been level at the interval – 0-4 apiece – it was a tad disappointing given the elements they were backed by and their vast quantity of forays forward.

Midfielder Shane Farrell grew into the contest for Kildare thereafter and he converted twice from needlessly conceded frees before the move of the match produced the only major. Cameron Maher was heavily involved in a fluid offensive that was completed by McElroy rocketing the ball to the roof of the net, a register which duly reclaimed the initiative.

The Lilies responded tellingly, however, amassing the following four points and while Reynolds and Seán Callaghan, who had a fine game at midfield in front of the equally impressive Tadhg McDonnell at centre-half, ended Louth’s scoring drought during the closing quarter, Cully (2) and Bolton contributed the necessary scores to keep Louth at arm’s length.

LOUTH: Josh Finlay; Fionn Tipping, Cillian Taaffe, Mark Holohan; Liam Flynn, Tadhg McDonnell, Cameron Maher; Dara McDonnell, Seán Callaghan 0-1; Harry Butterly 0-1, Seán Reynolds 0-1, James Rogers; Kyle McElroy 1-1 (0-1f), Kieran McArdle 0-2 (2f), Tom Matthews. Subs: Darragh Dorian for Matthews (45), Daniel Reilly for Butterly (56).

KILDARE: Cormac Barker; Ryan Burke, Harry O’Neill, Tim Ryan; Jack McKevitt, James McGrath, James Harris; Luke Killian, Shane Farrell 0-3 (2f); Callum Bolton 0-3, Niall Dolan, Colm Dalton 0-1; Adam Fanning 0-1, Ryan Sinkey 0-2 (2f), Oisín O’Sullivan. Subs: Fionn Cooke for Killian (29), Ethan Moutaine for Harris (42), Eoin Cully 0-2 for Dolan (52), Dáire Guerin for Bolton (55), Shane Hanafin for O’Sullivan (59).

REFEREE: David Hickey (Carlow).