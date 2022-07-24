Sparkling St Kevin’s reach the summit in second tier

DIVISION 2

ST KEVIN’S 1-15

ROCHE EMMETS 0-6

ST KEVIN’S joined Dundalk Gaels at the top of the Division 2 table thanks to victory away to Roche Emmets on Tuesday evening.

The Philipstown side followed up their win over Gaels two days previously with another impressive display as they easily overcame the challenge of the Faughart side.

The early exchanges suggested that a tight contest was in store as TJ Doheny’s opening point was cancelled out by Glen Stewart on six minutes. However, that was to be Roche’s only score of the half as the visitors dominated proceedings.

With Josh Finlay, Tom Matthews, Shane Meade and Karl Martin finding the target, St Kevin’s had built up a 0-6 to 0-1 lead at the break.

Any chance of a Roche comeback disappeared early in the second half when they conceded four points to Evan Maher, Eoin McKenna, Lee Crosbie and Doheny, with Kevin Callaghan replying for the hosts.

The mid Louth side continued to pick off their points and a goal by Doheny sealed the win despite late scores from Shane Byrne.

ST KEVIN’S: Danny Crosbie; Dylan Maher, Finbarr Lynch, Shane Meade 0-1; Karl Martin 0-1, Cameron Maher, Eoin McKenna 0-1; Evan Maher 0-1, Josh Finlay 0-1; Patrick Clarke, TJ Doheny 1-5, Keelan Maher; Lee Crosbie 0-4, Adam Khan, Paul Duff. Subs: Tom Matthews 0-1 for P Duff, Adam Cromwell for A Khan, Sean Powderly for T Matthews, James Kieran for P Clarke, Caolan McMullen for K Maher.

ROCHE EMMETS: Evin Quigley; Dermot Carthy, Harry O’Connell, Adam McKay; Aidan Grant, James McDonnell, Gerry Browne; Glen Stewart 0-3, Liam Dawe; Dara Reilly, Sean Dawe, Caoimhin Reilly; Shane Byrne 0-2, Kevin Callaghan 0-1, Mark Byrne. Subs: Andrew Carroll for H O’Connell, Mickey McCabe for K Callaghan, James McArdle for L Dawe, Jack McKay for M Byrne, Callum Grant for A Grant.

CLAN NA GAEL 2-16

KILKERLEY EMMETS 1-16

CLAN na Gael produced a fine second half comeback to record a three-point win at home to Kilkerley Emmets on Tuesday evening.

The visitors looked to be on course to continue their recent good run when they led by five points at the break. However, the Clans came good in the second period to record an important win that sees them move clear of the relegation battle.

The Emmets had the first four points on the board from Fintan Brady, Fionn Cumiskey and Tadhg McEnaney (2) by the time Billy Smith made it 1-1 to 0-4.

Cumiskey, Micheal McGeown and Ewan McEnteggart pointed before Conaill McEnaney netted to make it 1-7 to 1-2 for the visitors, before McEnaney (2) and Fintan Brady’s second point steadied the ship and the Kilkerley lead was still five points at the break - 1-10 to 1-5.

Clans then upped their game in second half, hitting 1-11, with Paul Martin’s goal giving them the lead at 2-11 to 1-12.

Despite McEnaney and Cumiskey doing their best to get Emmets back in front, it was the Clans who did enough to hold out for victory.

CLAN NA GAEL: Sean Smyth; Paul Gore 0-1, Gerard Curran, Ian Carr; Paul Crewe, John Byrne, Conall McKeever; Robbie Curran 0-4, Conor Noonan 0-1; Tiernan Weldon, Paul Martin 1-3, Billy Smith 1-4; Craig Long 0-2, Shane Carroll 0-2, Mark McGeown 0-2

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Rian Hand; Cormac Bellew, Tadhg McKeown, Ciaran Clarke; Shaun McElroy, Eoin Smith, Fintan Brady 0-2; James Fegan, Micheal McGeown 0-1; Ewan McEnteggart 0-2, Tadhg McEnaney 0-6, Brian Brady; Fionn Cumiskey 0-3, Cathal Bellew, Conaill McEnaney 1-0. Subs: Conal Brady for C Bellew, Sean Hand 0-2 for M McGeown, James Bellew for S McElroy.