Smiling Ward looking to Dalymount return with Dundalk

The beaming smile of Keith Ward is likely to be seen plenty at Dalymount Park this Friday night as he returns to his old haunt.

The 31-year-old is a modern day Gypsies legend having scored 17 goals in 187 appearances across two spells for Bohemians.

Given the good times he enjoyed in Phibsborough across his six seasons, Bohs will always be a club close to his heart.

However, when the real business starts on Friday he says he'll be doing everything in his power to ensure Keith Long's side start their season on a downer.

"I'm looking forward to it," he grins when the topic of a return to Dublin 7 is mentioned.

"The turnaround has been like nearly every year that I've been there. They always lose players but they've still got some great players and they've kept a lot of quality.

"Honestly, I'm looking forward to it and I'll be going down there looking to win. It'll be nice to be back in Dalymount – it's a good game but we've a tough week of training before that."

So is Ward expecting a bit of slagging or stick from his former club?

"Yeah, look it could go either way," he laughed.

"There'll be a bit of banter and that sort of thing. I've had a good relationship with the Bohs fans having been there for six seasons so I'm not too worried about stick. There'll be a bit of banter but I'll be doing my best for Dundalk and hoping we get the win."

Ward's late cameo off the bench as an 82nd minute sub for Dan Williams in the 2-2 draw with Derry City on Friday night was his third time debuting for Dundalk having previously played here under Ian Foster in 2011 and Stephen Kenny in 2013 and 2014.

The challenge now under Stephen O'Donnell is similar to the one he faced when he came here under Kenny 10 seasons ago and while Ward feels it may take a little longer to reach the summit of Irish football this time around, he is confident his new gaffer can restore the glory days to Oriel Park.

"As good as a manager as Stephen Kenny was here, I don't think he expected us to hit the ground running that quick," said Ward, whose last start for Dundalk was in the EA Sports Cup final win over Shamrock Rovers in September 2014 – Kenny's first trophy at the club.

"It can take time but I think the gaffer's knowledge of the game and his knowledge of players, I've no doubts about it that Dundalk will be a success under the gaffer.

"It's hard to believe it's a third spell. I only seen it the other day that it was 11 years ago since Linfield. That was my debut. Now it's my third spell here and I'm absolutely delighted to be back.

"When Stephen gave me the opportunity, it was an absolute no brainer. I had a great time at Bohs but I wanted a new challenge and coming here was a great opportunity to work with Stephen and the players around the place. It's great to be back."

While Ward was used most frequently as a substitute at Bohs last season – coming off the bench 24 times compared to 14 starts in all competitions – he says he has come to Dundalk to try and nail down a starter's berth every week.

"That's one of the reasons why I wanted to come here – for a new challenge. I was at Bohs for the last five seasons and last season Ross Tierney was playing ahead of me.

"He did well and got a move to Motherwell but I just felt maybe it was a time to go and maybe try to show my qualities somewhere else. That's why I came here and, look, I want to play football.

"No footballer is happy sitting on the bench. I got on on against Derry and I was hoping that maybe I'd get a chance or set one up but going into Friday I'd like to think I'll be putting my name in the hat to start."

Whether he's involved from the get-go or not this weekend, Ward saw enough from his team-mates in Friday's 2-2 draw with another of his former clubs, Derry, to suggest there's something to build on at Oriel this season.

"We didn't have the best of results in pre-season but it is what it is. We knew coming in tonight that we'd be confident. We knew it was going to be a competitive game.

"Derry have made some great signings and they look like they're going to be challenging this year so we knew it was going to be a tough night. I thought we performed quite well with the conditions. It's just disappointing that we led twice and didn't come away with the win but, all in all, it's probably not the worst start.

"Some of the young lads who came in and started tonight done very well. There's a lot to build on. Obviously going to Bohs next week will be tough again but it's not the worst start tonight.

"I think we had nine debutants. Obviously Bob (Robbie Benson) is in there and Mark (Connolly) who is an experienced lad but the lads who came across from the UK, some of them are only sampling first-team football for the first time and I thought they did very well.

"I thought Stevie Bradley was brilliant, I thought Lewis (Macari) did well at left-back and Dan in the middle and Joe (Adams) on the wing. There's a lot to build upon there when you figure it's their first sight of the league. It's not always pretty at times but I thought the lads settled in well tonight.

"There's a good buzz around the players. We just have a bit to do still in terms of gelling and getting fresh ideas. There's a lot of new bodies in so it's not going to happen overnight but, to be fair, I think the fans around the town understand that it's not going to be a quick fix.

"It's not an easy job football. If you look abroad managers don't get a lot of time but I'm sure the gaffer will be given the time here. He knows football inside out. He has had a great career here at Dundalk and I'm sure he'll do well here as a manager," said Ward.

There'll be plenty of craic between Ward and the Bohs fans on Friday. Let's just hope he's the one still smiling at the end.