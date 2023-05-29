Slick St Joseph’s CBS signal their intent with Flood Cup final victory over Ardee Community School

Ardee Community School 1-8 St Joseph’s CBS 2-13

St Joseph’s CBS dropped a large hint that the St Mary’s DS and Ardee CS stronghold on the balance of domestic schools’ football power may yet shift with a convincing victory in Friday morning’s Flood Cup final in Darver.

The Drogheda outfit were slick and clinical in sealing the silverware with Paddy McHugh (Glen Emmets), Andrew O’Reilly (Naomh Fionnbarra) and Donnacha Hodgins (Dreadnots) hugely impressive within a side that is underpinned by last year’s U15 championship-winning Newtown Blues and U16 Division 1-claiming St Fechin’s teams.

Their scattering of Louth minors – Ciarán McGinty, McHugh, Conor Mac Criosta, Donnacha Hodgins, Evan McCluskey, Cormac McArdle and Donnacha Skinnader – was noticeable by the way in which they physically overwhelmed the Ardee challenge, particularly defensively where McArdle effectively performed a foiling role in front of county U17 captain Adam Gillespie, who was tagged diligently by McGinty until his injury-enforced retirement.

It was telling that it took the lethal St Mary’s clubman, Gillespie, until the 44th minute to get on the scoresheet, at which point St Joseph’s led by 1-10 to 0-6, and with Mark Gilsenan’s side having a limited forward threat all told, the winners blotting their key man out wasn’t conducive to an upset.

When the star attacker did get free, he looked dangerous and drew the second of two outstanding stops by Joey’s ’keeper Colm Hackett – the first coming before half-time when he stood tall to deny Josh Taaffe – at the three-quarter mark, although, with 12 minutes remaining, he did raise suspicions of a comeback when he took on four or five defenders and slotted to the bottom corner of the net, cutting the deficit to four.

Eoghan Dillon, the Syddan clubman who was on the wing for Ardee’s Leinster B and Lennon Cup victories, aided the skipper’s bid to haul his team back into contention, while Micheál Reid was unrelenting in his attempts to gain the Deesiders vital territory, but St Joseph’s had just too many outlets.

The tone was set as early as the 11th minute when O’Reilly, who starred in the Moore Cup final defeat by the Community School 12 months ago, tucked away a penalty after McCluskey had been fouled. Ardee had largely controlled the opening until that juncture but found St Joseph’s impenetrable and with Mac Criosta, who has a glorious, gliding-like stride, finding pockets of space, the victors had an omnipresent link to their inside attackers, O’Reilly in particular.

McHugh showed tremendous pace on a couple of occasions and chipped in with two nice points before the interval, when Joey’s led by 1-7 to three, and it could have been more only for Tiernan Markey to halt Cormac McArdle’s powerful shot.

Lively Luke Keenan registered either side of the halfway stage for Ardee but St Joseph’s stretched the gap to eight points, rendering the Deesiders’ mini-revival irrelevant in the context of the outcome.

And, with five minutes to play, O’Reilly sealed the deal with a fantastic finish to the roof of the net, chipping a considerable lick of paint off the underside of the crossbar in the process.

This success completes a double for the Magdalene Street outfit, who also pipped Ardee in the North-Leinster showpiece.

ARDEE CS: Tiernan Markey; Senan Taaffe, Keelin Martin, Fionn Coyle; Ciarán Russell, Micheál Reid, Andy Murphy; Darragh Murphy, Patrick Balfe; Oran Martin 0-1, Josh Taaffe, Eoghan Dillon 0-2; Luke Keenan 0-2, Adam Gillespie 1-1, Cormac Lundon 0-1. Sub: Tadhg Devaney for Keenan (43), Flynn Markey for S Taaffe (56), Brooklyn Gorman for Lundon (57), Patrick Balfe 0-1 for J Taaffe (57), Shane Brady for D Murphy.

ST JOSEPH’S: Colm Hackett; Calum Wogan, Ciarán McGinty, Cormac McArdle; Seán Keane, Donal Quinn, Enda McDonnell 0-1; Dan Reilly 0-1, Finn Nugent 0-1; Paddy McHugh 0-3, Conor Mac Criosta 0-2, Donnacha Hodgins; Andrew O’Reilly 2-3 (1-0p), Evan McCluskey 0-2, Cormac McArdle. Subs: Donnacha Skinnader for McGinty (51), Michael McGlew for Hodgins (55), Jakub Malecki for Nugent (57), Ewan Hoban for O’Reilly.

REFEREE: Stephen Devlin (Naomh Fionnbarra).