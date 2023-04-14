Slick Louth U17s prove far too strong for Westmeath in Ardee

Louth 2-13 Westmeath 0-7

If Louth seniors perform half as convincingly as the minors did in their success against Westmeath when the counties meet in the Leinster quarter-final then it is highly likely that Mickey Harte’s men will be planning for a Croke Park date with either Meath or Offaly.

For the David Reid/Johnny Clerkin-managed U17s made light of an admittedly feeble Lake County challenge in Ardee on Wednesday night to all but secure a knockout round berth with a group game against the auld enemy, the Royals, still to come on April 26.

Adam Gillespie was practically peerless and finished with a personal tally of 1-5 having tortured the visitors’ beleaguered backline with his pace, directness and evasive movement.

Wing-back Cormac McKeown matched the captain’s display with a very accomplished effort in which he didn’t make a single error, tackling with ferocity, using the ball very well off the left flank and capping his general industry with a well-deserved point in the closing minutes.

This is a Louth team that is physically imposing. Centre-half Pádraic Tinnelly and midfielders Conor McGinty and Lorcan Buckley offer strength and determination in decisive phases. Indeed, the former covered well and was always in position to meet incoming traffic, while McGinty landed two nice points and Buckley gained territory with his every possession.

Strange as it may seem, on a night where Louth had it pretty much all their own way as Gillespie’s eighth minute goal – which went in via a fortunate deflection – gave them a lead which stood at four, 1-5 to 0-4, at the break, the full-backs also made a fine impression.

Cian Farrell produced a superb block in the second half and dealt well with the jinking moves of Shane Cully. Meanwhile, centre-full Ciarán McGinty was impermeable, heroically denying the Midlanders on two occasions with brave interventions and commanding his general area.

The pace of Pearse Grimes-Murphy yielded the second goal of the contest. He collected the ball inside his own half and took off on one of his trademark solo runs, covering 80m in seconds before selflessly flicking off to burly full-forward Robbie Matthews. The St Kevin’s player took the chance with aplomb as he more than justified his inclusion in the team.

Westmeath lost midfielder Dáire O’Connor to injury at the interval and despite the best efforts of James Mitchell, they were never really competitive beyond a brief period during the first half where O’Connor was unfortunate to watch his claw at the ball bound off the upright. Not even their team captain, Matty Thornton, a grandson of Cooley Kickhams stalwart Jim Thornton, could swing the momentum following his introduction.

In contrast, several of Louth’s reserves made valuable contributions. Ryan Shevlin was hard-working and supplied a couple of neat passes inside prior to getting his name on the scoresheet, while Liam Brannigan is a typically silky Newtown Blues product. The first of his pair of points was created by a sumptuous solo dummy that left the defender on his mouth and nose.

Louth really played some nice football during the second period, operating with the gust at their backs and into the road-end goals of DEFY Páirc Mhuire. With the long ball option available, link man Shane Lennon had less of a role to play after half-time but he was vital to the creation of several notches earlier in the game.

As ever, though, the Royals will provide a sterner test when they land on Deeside for an encounter which will determine the automatic quarter-final qualifier and then who will have to negotiate a preliminary round to reach that same stage.

LOUTH: Cian O'Donoghue; Cian Farrell, Ciarán McGinty, Keelin Martin; Josh Taaffe, Pádraic Tinnelly, Cormac McKeown 0-1; Conor McGinty 0-2, Lorcan Buckley; Seán Flynn 0-1, Dylan Shevlin, Pearse Grimes-Murphy 0-1; Adam Gillespie 1-5 (0-2f, 0-1m), Robbie Matthews 1-0, Shane Lennon. Subs: Ryan Shevlin 0-1 for D Shevlin (38), Liam Brannigan 0-2 for Matthews (49), Cormac McArdle for Taaffe (54), Paddy McHugh for Flynn (58), Evan McCloskey for Gillespie (60).

WESTMEATH: Luke Nicholson; Aódhan Curran, Cian Whitney, Aidan Maguire; Neale Pierson, Jack Murtagh, Conor Leech, James Mitchell 0-2, Dáire O'Connor 0-1; Tommy Farrell, Ryan Kelly 0-1, Callum Rigney; Conor Daly, Kealan Connell 0-2 (1f), Shane Cully. Subs: Matthew Thornton for Farrell (20), John Casey for O’Connor (HT), David Carter for Daly (49), Cillian Geary for Rigney (52), Paul Keegan 0-1 (1f) for Connell (58).

REFEREE: Dan Stynes (Dublin).