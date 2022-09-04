Slick John Mitchel’s wallop Dowdallshill to finish top of their junior championship group

John Gallagher was sublime for John Mitchel's in their crucial, junior championship victory over Dowdallshill on Friday night.

John Mitchel’s were relentless in qualifying for the quarter-finals as group winners at Clan na Gael Park on Friday night.

With Glyde Rangers’ win over Na Piarsaigh Blackrock, Mitchel’s needed a healthier score difference to pip their Tallanstown rivals. Their 10-point half-time lead was never going to be enough as Glyde had overcome Dowdallshill by 19 a week earlier.

And, like a cricket team chasing a run tally, Mitchel’s made certain of top spot in a devastating second half performance where they amassed a whopping 4-10. That left Noel Tuite’s side with +36 of a score difference, which was more than enough.

A first half goal by Cathal Corrigan and some fine scores from the red-hot John Gallagher, among others, opened up an 1-8 to 0-1 half-time cushion.

But the victors took flight in the second period with Jake Gillespie, Gareth Kane and Gallagher (2) finding the net – one of the latter’s three-pointers involving him turning his marker on the sideline approximately 50m out, surging through and burying to the net.

In their last outing of the season Niall McManus, Justin Halley, Noel Finnegan and Daniel Mulligan all found the target in the loss for Dowdallshill.

JOHN MITCHEL’S: David Anderson; Shane Crossan, Andrew Bingham, Jamie Durnin; Mikey Nulty, John Bingham 0-1, Jake Gillespie 1-1; Trevor Matthews 0-2, James Clarke; Kevin Gallagher 0-1, Cathal Corrigan 1-1, Gareth Kane 1-1; John Gallagher 2-9, Stephen Bingham, Michael Quinn. Subs: Alan Mackin for A Bingham, Cathal Bradley 0-1 for S Bingham, Liam Devitt for Quinn, Leigh Ross for Crossan, Barry Cousins for K Gallagher.

DOWDALLSHILL: Emmet O’Brien; Donal Magennis, Darragh Newman, Stephen King; Jack McGailey, Stephen Murray, Justin Halley 0-1; Cathal Sheridan, Martin Óg O’Brien; Daniel Mulligan 0-1, Paul Flynn, Paudie Murray; Niall McManus 0-1, Paul Gilll, Noel Finnegan 0-1. Subs: Ridwan Bodunrin, Kevin McGonagle, Cian Kieran, Tommy Craig, Dylan McDonald, Peter Hughes.

REFEREE: Kevin Carroll (Sean McDermott’s).