Slick John Mitchel’s have too much pace and power for Na Piarsaigh Blackrock in Louth JFC clash

Gareth Kane was impressive for John Mitchel's in their win over Na Piarsaigh Blackrock in Clan na Gael Park on Friday night.

John Mitchel’s turned out for the second half of this junior championship encounter as a different proposition altogether in running out eight-point victors over Na Piarsaigh Blackrock.

A run of nine consecutive points highlighted the change in the Ballybailie men’s approach with manager Noel Tuite’s voice still ringing in their ears.

The first period had all the intensity of two teams that had long week of work behind them. Played in fits and starts, both sides laboured without working up much of a sweat. Gareth Kane’s goal was the difference for the majority of the opening half before Mark Larkin and David Boyle reeled them in with points as the teams went to the interval on level terms.

Kane’s goal was the result of some excellent link-up play between Cathal Corrigan and Trevor Matthews. Kane then drove his shot hard and fast, past Aidan Marks in the Naps goal. Marks is a recent goalkeeping convert and he struggled to deal with the sheer power of the shot.

Despite the bright start, Mitchel’s failed to push on and it was Larkin that responded for Na Piarsaigh Blackrock with a free. That score began a four-point streak that saw the Shorty Treanor’s team take the lead through winger Seán Geeney.

Matthews and Gerard Smyth traded points before Kevin Gallagher brought the sides in level at the break, 1-3 to 0-6.

Tuite, Tommy Freeman and Bryan Sharkey then worked their half-time magic and Mitchel’s went from mediocre to the sublime in the second half.

Read More

John Gallagher and his brother, Kevin, set the tone with the first of five second half points in succession. Fionn Tipping showed some resistance with a super score from the outside of his right foot after another lung-busting run up the right flank.

But, pushing up on Marks’ kickout, the winners showed their ruthless side. New addition and hero last week against Glyde Rangers, Jake Gillespie could be the major reason why the mid-Louth men go one better than their final appearance in 2021.

The wing-back showed blistering pace and backed it up with three scintillating, second half scores. John Gallagher kicked some beautiful points for Mitchel’s in this purple patch too. One from the deck and one from play, wide in the left corner.

Boyle and Larkin broke the sequence near the close but the Rock Road club’s championship aspirations are dented by this loss with a win over Glyde now of paramount importance. Meanwhile, Mitchel’s, it would appear, have control over the group ahead of a clash with Dowdallshill.

John Mitchel’s: David Anderson; Jamie Durnin, Andrew Bingham, Shane Crossan; Jake Gillespie 0-3, John Bingham 0-1, Mikey Nulty; Kevin Gallagher 0-2 (2f), James Clarke; Cathal Corrigan, Trevor Matthews 0-2, Gareth Kane 1-1; Michael Quinn; John Gallagher 0-5 (3f), Robert Coyle. Subs: Stephen Bingham for Coyle (50), Liam Devitt for Durnin (53), Cathal Bradley for K Gallagher (55), Aaron Keeley for Gillespie (59), Alan Mackin for Clarke (60).

Na Piarsaigh Blackrock: Aidan Marks; Ronan McCartney, Shane Roddy, Joe Woods; Fionn Tipping 0-1, John Galligan, James Mahoney; Mark Larkin 0-3 (1f), Michael Woods 0-1; Seán Geeney 0-1, Cormac McCartney, Ciarán Murphy 0-1 (f); David Boyle 0-2, Gerard Smyth 0-1, Stephen McGuinness. Subs: John Garvey for J Woods (47), Gerard Rice for Geeney (50), Tommy Muckian for Mahoney (53), Stephen Arrowsmith for C McCartney (55).

Referee: Peter Hoey (Dundalk Young Irelands).