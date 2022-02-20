Slack second half costs Louth in U20 opener against Down

Louth’s second half slackness cost them victory in Saturday’s Leo Murphy Cup opener in Stabannon.

The Reds failed to register from play after break in allowing a 1-6 to 0-5 interval advantage to slip as Down, who looked the more skilful throughout, finished strongly with centre-forward Oisín Savage a star in the making.

Fielding a team made-up of players from 12 different clubs, and just four from last season’s panel, Louth looked good for much of the first half with Beanón Corrigan and Seán Reynolds sending over fabulous points from range to go along with the free-kick accuracy of Dylan McKeown and Carl Gillespie.

The highlight of the opening period was McKeown’s goal. With Down ’keeper Aaron Murdock pushed up to midfield, Eoin Hackett cut out a crossfield pass and fed McKeown who swiftly turned and kicked into the net from 30 metres, to the left of the target.

But, after the interval, Down had the benefit of what was generally a lateral breeze and while the first four points were shared – Gillespie with an impressive brace of frees, having also seen a credible penalty claim waved away – Louth’s challenge gradually faded as they lost ground at midfield.

Savage levelled at 1-8 to 0-11 before neatly nudging Ronan McBride – probably the Wee County’s best player on the day – fetching, swivelling and expertly placing past Josh Finlay.

Louth now needed a major to rescue the affair, one which never looked like coming. McKeown brought the gap back to two, but Down’s No11 had the final say, bringing his tally to 1-7.

Louth: Josh Finlay; Ronan McBride, Peter Lynch, Páraic McKenny; James McDonnell, Beanón Corrigan 0-1, Cian Sands; Eoin Hackett, Evan Maher; Liam Flynn, Brian Brady, Kieran McArdle; Seán Reynolds 0-1, Dylan McKeown 1-3 (0-3f), Carl Gillespie 0-4 (3f)

Subs: Ben Collier for Sands (20), Cameron Maher for Collier (46), Shane Halpenny for E Maher (48), Killian Taaffe for Flynn (53), Daniel Reilly for Hackett (54)

Down: Aaron Murdock; Eamonn Swail, Ryan Magill 0-1, Tony Magee; Shane Close, Patrick McCarthy, Thomas Hardy; Seán Donegan, Peter McEvoy 0-1; MacDarragh Hynes, Oisín Savage 1-7 (0-4f), Oran Cunningham; Jack Rodgers 0-1, Paudie Clancy, Joe Tunney 0-2

Subs: Cian McLoughlin for Tunney (25), Aaron Cole for Swail (30), Paul Óg McEvoy for Close (HT), Harry Magill for Hardy (HT), Tom McCarroll for McEvoy (48), Ciarán Lundy for Clancy (57)

Referee: Alan Coyne (Westmeath)