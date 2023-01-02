Six-time Louth GAA SFC-winning manager Fergal Reel – ‘I think the perception is a bit different to the real man’

There are few certainties in championship football aside from a guarantee that a Fergal Reel team, when in a final, will win. The proof is there for all to see – six deciders, across both Louth and Monaghan, six wins. No need for replays. No time for bluffing. No margin for error.

The Silverbridge-native is the first to admit that his victorious teams in Doohamlet, St Patrick’s and Naomh Máirtín were brimming with talent and primed to win, but the fact that they hadn’t quite done it – or, in Pats’ case, consistently – prior to his arrival highlights the Reel-factor.

Quantifying his influence, or the heft of his unmistakable aura, is a forlorn task. Contrary to perception, Reel is a very ordinary, down-to-earth man to speak to. No hint of arrogance or superiority.

While he wouldn’t be drawn into the intricacies of his Máirtín’s departure, it is clear that his parting wasn’t entirely in fitting with the great times he helped bring to Monasterboice. After all, the Jocks hadn’t won the Joe Ward Cup until appointing the serial champion ahead of the pandemic-disrupted 2020 season and he walks away as the most successful manager in their history.

That represents a lot to him on a personal level. Hanging on the wall of his kitchen-cum-dining area is a collage of images from the ’21 campaign that culminated in a comprehensive defeat of St Mochta’s in the senior final. Its positioning is perfect, in harmony with the remainder of the interior.

Everything is just right, well-organised and neat. Well thought out. From the way his van and car are parked at the back to the matching cutlery and tea cups. There is nothing sloppy about Fergal Reel or his approach.

"I think the perception is a bit different to the real man,” he says, when asked how he feels external figures judge him.

"Some of the feedback is that I’m in it for one reason and one reason only, but that’s not the reason – I’m in it to win and always have been. No stone will be left unturned to get that job done and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, but, certainly, it would be all about the game – not the other bits and pieces that other people refer to.”

Certainly, an hour in his company – or a couple of weeks of getting to know him – would attest to the fact that the Armagh man isn’t driven by material gains, for one. Having been asked in by the Roche Emmets U20s a term ago, the timing didn’t align with his schedule, but after bowing out of championship contention with Máirtín’s at the semi-final stage last September, he felt he owed his neighbouring club a session and, so, in he stepped, helping the Faughart side to U21 glory in December. Remuneration wasn’t sought and when offered, it was refused.

His thrill is in winning. It’s what he does. The formula? Well, it’s simple, really.

"I went to clubs outside the county and I couldn’t make a trick of them because they just didn’t want to go there,” he adds.

"Sometimes you don’t see it until you’re in the middle of the situation and then you’re done whatever you do – if you leave, you’re a quitter; if you don’t leave, it’s not going to happen.

“It’s all about buy-in. You need the players to win and you need the players to buy-in to win. If you have both of them, you’ve a great chance, if the structures are put in place in the right way. I felt the Máirtín’s and Pat’s had the players, they bought in and they got the championships – it’s that simple."

What is the buy-in?

"That they will do whatever it takes. Whatever you ask them to do.”

What does it take?

“It takes an awful lot of commitment. You have to park everything else and say ‘I’ll build my life around football not football around my life’. It’s more difficult to do that in this day and age, but I remember playing a league match against Cooley with the Pat’s.

“Danny O’Connor is a big Arsenal supporter and he’d two tickets for the FA Cup final – tickets for the banquet that night and all. But he didn’t go to the game because we were playing Cooley in a league match. That’s the sort of buy-in and commitment that I’m talking about.

“Eamon Carroll, Lord have mercy on him, and Paddy Keenan travelling down from Dublin every night for training. Aidan Ryan the same. Tuesday and Thursday. Nobody missed.

“It was the same in the Máirtín’s… It’s no coincidence that you win when you put it in. There’s no guarantee but it gives you a great chance.”

******

Having retired as a player, where winning a Division 1 league title was his greatest honour, Reel’s first step into coaching was with lowly Killanny in Monaghan before he progressed to roles with Glyde Rangers and Roche as well as taking the reins of his own, Silverbridge.

An extra-time loss in an intermediate semi-final was a bitter pill to swallow with the ’Bridge – indeed, the most painful defeats of his coaching career have come at the penultimate hurdle, few more so than last autumn’s late pipping by Ardee St Mary’s in Darver.

A season training Doohamlet preceded him taking on full control for 2010, a term in which the Farney outfit achieved their holy grail in winning the intermediate championship and reaching an Ulster club showpiece.

It was a watershed milestone for Reel. Still basking in the glow of his maiden county title success, his phone rang. ‘Hello’… ‘Well, Fergal. It’s Paddy Keenan...’

Pat’s, with their newly-crowned All-Star, hadn’t won the SFC since 2007. In truth, they hadn’t got anywhere near in the three seasons that followed the Dowdallshill defeat of Cooley Kickhams. Reel was interested, but committed to the end of the Doohamlet journey, and so the Lordship side waited until their man was ready.

"We had a conversation here in the house – Frank McCann, Lord have mercy on him, Pat Finnegan, Owen Zamboglou and Paddy Keenen arrived and the thing was more or less done and dusted on that given night.

“We actually started poorly – lost the first four games. The defining moment was when Mattock came out and beat us. Let’s say, we had a meeting – and the thing changed. Things didn’t change dramatically but small things changed and the next time we played Mattock, in the championship, we drew with them and beat them in the replay by 10 points.

“That was the change. To go from being beaten by 15-odd points to winning by 10 was a fair turnover.”

The meeting was a frank discussion. Reel is, by nature, deliberate and to the point.

"It was a very basic meeting. We went out on to the field, ran around it, a lap – something we never done – and got back to the stand and I told them to sit down. There were a few home truths told. I’d say it lasted 10 minutes and I did almost all of the talking, and addressed each player individually. Back and we trained. That was the meeting. It’s still talked about when some of us meet.”

How do you know if a team are right?

"You just know. We played a Leinster quarter-final with the Pat’s one year against Sarsfields (2012) and I knew we weren’t right (at the last training session) – I should have taken the lads back out the following night and I didn’t and I regret it; we didn’t perform at all.

"When you know they’re right, it’s probably more important to know that they’re wrong.”

He knew, for example, that the ‘hunger’ wasn’t quite there with the Jocks as they sought to win three-in-a-row. Indeed, having missed out on the three-timer during his stint in the Peninsula, he was determined to retain the crown but it wasn’t to be.

There was criticism of Máirtín’s perceived lack of respect for the Cardinal O’Donnell Cup in that they were deemed to have shown a preference for fielding their strongest XVs in challenge matches with the elite from other counties.

But their former manager refutes that strongly. The league was non-competitive in 2020 and neutered with the removal of promotion and relegation in term two, with multiple factors hampering their bid last season.

"We didn’t not want to win it, we hadn’t got the resources to win it. Last year was as simple as that.”

What of Reel’s provincial record? In five attempts with Louth clubs, his best finish was a quarter-final on two occasions – one each with Pat’s and Máirtín’s. Yet he took Doohamlet to an Ulster decider.

"It never gets personal with me. It’s all about the next game and the next challenge.

“I think there’s a certain thing within Louth that they tip their hats, subconsciously, when they come out of their own county. I believe that mentality exists and for most teams, winning one, maybe two, that’s maybe as good as it gets.

"We were trying to build with the Pat’s and we felt we’d a team good enough to go for a Leinster – we were going for three-in-a-row (2013). We felt we needed to be ready to go straight into Leinster and that’s why we were going and playing top Derry teams, Burren and Errigal Ciarán, etc… then we lost in Louth...

“In the Máirtín’s, there was no provincial championship and the second year, I felt we needed to see where we were at by playing teams of the top level. We played Glen, the Ulster champions, and drew, beat Ballymacnab comfortably, Kilmacud up in Dublin – it finished 0-19 all, a dinger of a game with both teams having a full hand.

“I’d still be a believer in doing that and going up against the top teams. You should be ambitious and want to win club championships, but then you’ve got to look beyond that.

"Then people from other counties would ask me if Louth football is inferior to other counties and I would disagree with that. We played challenges at the business end of seasons when teams had their full hands and we won 80pc of those games and they were full on. We played Cross one night in Monasterboice and it was serious stuff.

"If there is a difference, there are probably more top teams in some other counties. There’s so many top teams in Louth and there could be maybe one or two more in Monaghan, for one. But I don’t think that it stacks up to say that Louth football is behind other counties.”

******

Prior to accepting Noel Healy’s call for duty in Monasterboice, Reel had all but agreed to take over the Louth minor team. Hesitation on the Wee committee’s part presented the Jocks with an opening and, like Keenan and co a decade earlier, they got their man.

It was the second occasion in which the Reds allowed the five-time SFC-winning supremo to slip their grasp.

"I sat for interview the year that Colin Kelly got it (2015) – but I knew leaving the meeting that I was never getting it. It wasn’t that I wasn’t well-prepared or that things weren’t said that should’ve been said, I wasn’t getting it anyway. But it’s not something that I regret. Colin did a great job, in fairness, and, so, they got it right.”

He was after leading Pat’s to a third championship in four seasons. It was a “sweet” success, having lost to Newtown Blues the year before, and a fitting note upon which to bow out – or so it seemed.

"There was a great appetite from within the Pat’s to do a fifth year,” he said, before pausing, sipping at the mug, in tearful consideration. “We had a difficult time, losing Eamon (Carroll) – you’d give them all (championships) away to have him back.

"’Finch’ was a gentleman. Apart from being a genius of a footballer, Eamon Carroll was a gentleman. I’d like to think that, in a broader sense and with all of the teams I’ve been with, you arrive as their manager but leave as their friend.

“At that time, if I’m honest, I felt it was time for the lads to get somebody else to lead them because I’d got so close to them over that period of time. Do I regret going? Possibly. We could have done another one, but they went on to win it anyway and it shows the men they were.

"I was four years with the Pat’s at that stage and dealing with lads who were slightly more mature and I was younger so the age gap was closer. We were friends and maybe I didn’t go the fifth year because I was too close to them.

“That friendship is there forever and Eamon was one of them (friends). I remember talking to him in the Blue Anchor on the Sunday night and we must have sat and talked for an hour about lots of things.

“‘Will this year do me?’ and he says ‘there’s more to life than football’. We had a conversation about lots of stuff and he had travelled every night from Dublin. He had a wand of a left foot and the way he kicked the ball, its flight up in the air – he’s gone, a gentleman, but they all were gentlemen out there.

"I’d a great relationship with him, and a lovely relationship with his family – his mother and father, sisters and brother. Great people. What happened on the Monday night was just tragic.”

******

After moving on and taking a year out, stints with Clontibret (Monaghan) and Mayobridge (Down) didn’t yield the same returns. Ardee St Mary’s were in talks with Reel one year but, as he puts it, “they didn’t give me the job” and he met the St Mochta’s players leading into 2018 only for Gerry Cumiskey to ask him back in to train Pat’s. The heartstrings tugged and he went back, his second association with the men in green ending at the last four juncture.

Their conquerors, Máirtín’s, were a rising force and qualified for a pair of senior finals before Reel stepped into Jim Farrell’s breach and took them a step further twice. The pair spoke at length following the first victory and agreed, poignantly, that the triumph was a joint-effort.

Regrets?

"You always remember the ones you lose. Losing against the Blues going for three-in-a-row... Indiscipline has cost us, or me personally, two three-in-a-rows. The Ardee game could have gone on until now and had we kept 15 on the field, it wouldn’t have mattered. That was our own doing.

“Shelmaliers (2021 Leinster quarter-final)… again, indiscipline cost us and they’re the things you’d be disappointed by. As much as you get, it’s the ones you lose… Doohamlet in an Ulster final, three up with 10 minutes to go… They’re the regrets.

“But more good than bad. One hundred times more.”

Best player you trained?

"Paddy Keenan – there’s only one Paddy!”

Sweetest win?

"A toss up between regaining the championship with the Pat’s in ’14 and winning it with the Máirtín’s for the first time.”

What’s next?

"That’s a good question. I don’t know.”

Do you feel tired?

“No… I’d have no desire to jump the fence with another senior team and go up against the Máirtín’s. There’s too many friendships made up there and we’ve soldiered together, but I wouldn’t rule it out when the years go on and people get older, three or four years down the line.

“At the minute, it’s not bothering me. I’ve no big inkling to delve into it full on, whatever about doing a bit of coaching. It’s time to step back a bit.”

His steps would want to be monitored, though. Joe Ward, after all, has an uncanny knack of finding its way into his grasp.