Six-time Louth GAA SFC-winning manager Fergal Reel – ‘I think the perception is a bit different to the real man’

There are few certainties in championship football aside from a guarantee that a Fergal Reel team, when in a final, will win. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

There are few certainties in championship football aside from a guarantee that a Fergal Reel team, when in a final, will win. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Caoimhín Reilly

There are few certainties in championship football aside from a guarantee that a Fergal Reel team, when in a final, will win. The proof is there for all to see – six deciders, across both Louth and Monaghan, six wins. No need for replays. No time for bluffing. No margin for error.

The Silverbridge-native is the first to admit that his victorious teams in Doohamlet, St Patrick’s and Naomh Máirtín were brimming with talent and primed to win, but the fact that they hadn’t quite done it – or, in Pats’ case, consistently – prior to his arrival highlights the Reel-factor. 

