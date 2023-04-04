Six Louth GAA clubs who haven’t paid for their insurance ‘should be named and shamed,’ county committee meeting is told

Six clubs are not currently permitted to host matches at their grounds having failed to settle their insurance bills with Louth GAA.

Treasurer Aidan Berrill told delegates at last month’s county committee sitting that just 17 of the 40 clubs had acquired the necessary cover and a further 17 made the purchase ahead of last Friday’s cut-off.

Leinster Council representative Colm Marry asked if clubs could approach Berrill if they “had an issue with finance”, although the Monasterboice-native refuted the notion that money was a stumbling block, adding that five of the six unpaid affiliates had received credit notes from Sport Ireland covering a significant portion of the €3,000 fee. In one case, Berrill said, a club owes just €34.

St Mochtas’ Paul Murtagh inquired if the clubs concerned had lost home advantage for their upcoming games.

Berrill said that matches had already been “cancelled in their grounds” but that the repercussions extended further with those concerned having no protection for any social gathering whatsoever.

"Six clubs are leaving themselves and their members very exposed,” he added.

The debate was sparked by O’Connells’ Aidan Murtagh who queried whether all clubs were receiving emails from the county secretary before defending delegates, whom, he felt, were disrespected in a recent media column which called for either the club chairpersons or secretaries to attend county committee meetings to ensure issues, such as the insurance one, didn’t materialise.

Secretary Bob Doheny insisted that every item of documentation concerning clubs was sent promptly by email and, often, other means of communication as well.

Paddy McMahon, Honorary President, felt that clubs should be “named and shamed”. He said that the costs involved for potential injuries was huge and asked if “lads who are training away in these clubs knew they weren’t covered” as a result of no insurance costs having been paid.

Chairman Peter Fitzpatrick added that the six members “know who they are”, while Doheny stressed that every player in the county must be registered by their clubs before January 1 and no later. He recalled a recent incident whereby a player wasn’t noted properly and, therefore, uncovered having sustained a serious injury.

MEET AND GREET

Louth GAA will hold a meet and greet with supporters invited to a liaison with the county’s senior football team and management at Darver on Saturday, April 8, from 10am to 12 noon.

Speaking at Monday night’s committee meeting, Operations Manager Francie McMullen told the gathering that an application process had got underway in relation to installing electric vehicle charging points in Darver,

He was also asked – by Murtagh – if the coaching officer’s role had been filled, with no appointment is imminent.

Finally, culture officer Yvonne Quigley commended Roche Emmets’ Olivia Wall, who received a special volunteer award recently, for her work in catering for children with additional needs through the GAA.

The former Louth player was behind Roche’s formation of an All-Star section whereby a range of kids receive one-to-one training on a Saturday morning. Eleven further clubs have since followed suit and Dundalk Gaels are set to become the 13th.

Quigley said it was “amazing” and that Louth were among the highest-ranked counties in the country in this regard.