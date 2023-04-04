Louth

Six Louth GAA clubs who haven’t paid for their insurance ‘should be named and shamed,’ county committee meeting is told

Caoimhín Reilly

Six clubs are not currently permitted to host matches at their grounds having failed to settle their insurance bills with Louth GAA.

Treasurer Aidan Berrill told delegates at last month’s county committee sitting that just 17 of the 40 clubs had acquired the necessary cover and a further 17 made the purchase ahead of last Friday’s cut-off. 

