Sidelines | Naomh Mairtin will wonder what might have been in Leinster

Jack Murphy weaves his way in along the endline to set up a late goal chance for Val Leddy. Picture: Kieran Carr.

With only the perennially late U20 club competition to be completed, last weekend’s Leinster Club Championship defeats of Naomh Mairtin and Glen Emmets effectively brings the curtain down on the 2021 Louth GAA season.

While it was overall quite a successful one for the county, I really thought, like many others, that we’d definitely squeeze another couple of Sundays out of it - and maybe even push the season into January!

While I was disappointed, I wasn’t completely surprised by Glen Emmets result down in Offaly.

Home advantage means a huge amount in the club championship, especially at this late juncture of the season. Ray Lambe’s side were quite impressive in the previous round against Meath champions St Vincents, especially in the second half, but the long trip to Gracefield allied to the continued absence of star player Conor Grimes through injury proved to be a step too far for the Tullyallen men.

The final scoreline of 1-13 to 1-4 doesn’t do the Louth champions justice, but there can be no denying that the best team won. Clonbullogue are a decent outfit and will fancy themselves to make further progress.

I was busy with Christmas duties on Sunday lunchtime so I only arrived on the Marlbog Road as Cormac Reilly was throwing the ball in for the start of the second half.

A friend of mine from Wexford had downplayed the chances of Shelmaliers causing an upset claiming the Curracloe club were mainly hurlers.

He did caution, however, that they were as tough as nails and would not lack for effort. With this in mind I wasn’t bursting a gut to get to Haggardstown for 1pm. The radio commentary of the opening 20 minutes concurred with what I was expecting as Naomh Martin lead 1-3 to 0-1.

The low winter sun made it very difficult to make out the scoreboard, but squinting through the sunshine as I entered the ground, I could have sworn it read 1-3 apiece.

Just as I was asking for confirmation from a Mairtins man beside me, Shelmalier wing back Ross Banville sneaked in unmarked at the back post to finish to the net.

When I enquired from the same source as to why regular keeper Craig Lynch was not between the sticks, he didn’t answer. I knew by his scowl not to pursue the matter further.

The Wexford side were now on a bit of a charge and tagged on two more points in as many minutes to lead by five.

There was still 20 minutes remaining but in a low scoring contest it looked like a commanding lead.

Naomh Mairtin looked strangely out of sorts, tired and heavy legged. That zip and pace of their line breaks, that was so evident in their previous games this term was missing.

Four Sam Mulroy frees, one a monster sideline effort from in front of the stand, brought the Jocks to within a single point but they never looked like winners.

Shelmaliers controlled the game for most of the final quarter, holding possession wisely and running down the clock. An issue on the sideline between the linesman and Shelmalier officials held the game up for what appeared to be an eternity and stifled any chance of Naomh Mairtin building momentum. Referee Reilly added an extra few minutes, but it was the visitors who looked the more likely to add to their total.

Val Leddy had a half a chance at the death but his double effort on goal was well smothered by the Wexford rearguard.

It was a disappointing end for the back-to-back Louth champions. From the evidence of the second period, they did not do themselves justice. They are capable of so much better.

This was unfortunately their poorest display of the 2021 championship season. While management and players can sit back over the winter months and bask in the glory of winning their second Louth SFC in a row, many of them will wonder what could have been in Leinster.

We had the same feeling of missed opportunity several times back in the 1990s with the Clans. In my opinion Naomh Mairtin were as good as anything that was left in Leinster this season.

It now looks like Kilmacud Crokes title to lose.