Shevlin holds his nerve to deliver Dreadnots win over Jocks

As one punter said during the game, “there’s no love lost between us”. And while Naomh Máirtín may have taken the opportunity to blood young lads ahead of a season in which they’ll hope to win Joe Ward for a third successive renewal, defeat certainly hurt them here on home turf.

It was a game they never looked like winning until the dying embers. JP Rooney’s penalty conversion brought them back into it and when the veteran laid across for Conor Whelan to side foot to the net moments later, the Jocks looked set to prevail from well behind.

However, rightly so, referee Fr Derek Ryan deemed the diminutive forward to have been inside the square prior to Rooney’s pass.

Fergal Reel and co weren’t best pleased and they were incensed when Dreadnots moved up the pitch, into the gust, and Peter Kirwan drew a free from which Craig Shevlin converted fabulously from the right flank.

The Clogherhead men, who were worthy victors and as depleted as the kingpins, leapt for joy on the final whistle. “You’d think they’d won the championship,” one home supporter muttered.

Meanwhile, the Jocks flocked for Ryan. This was one they clearly didn’t feel like losing, newcomers or not.



COMFORTABLE

John O’Brien’s well-drilled visitors seemed set for a relatively comfortable afternoon when Kirwan lifted the net at the end of a fine team move.

They had, after all, been 0-5 to two in front at half-time and brought an intensity into the second period that yielded territorial dominance.

Kirwan and Dean Hyland were significant players during the opening half and their robust defensive approach was hugely effective in keeping the Jocks outside the scoring boundary.

Yet fatigue seemed to materialise and with Wayne Campbell, Jack Murphy and Conor Morgan kicking sublime points from difficult positions, the margin was back to four by the time the official correctly deemed Val Leddy to have been pushed in the back for a spot-kick.

And there looked to be only one winner after the Jocks levelled. Dreadnots were giving the ball away cheaply and only for Whelan’s eagerness around the goals, would have been ruthlessly punished.

Though, to their credit, they held firm and engineered the opportunity to steal a precious pair of points by the minimum margin.

This won’t be the last time these cross paths in 2022.

NAOMH MAIRTIN: Craig Lynch; Mark Whelan, Mick Fanning, Tadhg O’Brien; Colm Egan, Conor Morgan 0-1, Evan Whelan, Gavan Mooney 0-1, Wayne Campbell 0-1; Jack Murphy 0-1, Val Leddy, Paul Berrill; Conor Whelan 0-2, Jack Lynch 0-1(f), Bryan McQuillan. Subs: Thomas Sullivan, Dara McDonnell, Stephen Campbell, JP Rooney 1-0.

DREADNOTS: Ciarán Cunningham; Jack Taggart, Derek Shevlin, Cormac Flanagan; Anthony Lynch, Ciarán Finnegan 0-1, Cathal Lynch; David O’Brien, Cian McEvoy; Pat Lynch, Dean Hyland, Darragh Shevlin; Peter Kirwan 1-3, Páraic Smith, Craig Shevlin 0-4 (2f). Subs: Conor Shevlin, Fergal McGuigan, Oscar McKenna, Callum Skinnader, Rory Fitzpatrick.

REFEREE: Fr Derek Ryan (Sean O’Mahony’s)