SHC FINAL | Super St Fechin’s banish their final curse

Seaghán Conneely, St. Fechins keeps his eye on the ball as Ronan Byrne and Mark Wallace challenge for Knockbridge. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Player of the match Patrick Lynch receives his award from Peter Fitzpatrick, Chairman of the Louth County BOard. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The unnerving prospect of losing a fifth county final in a row could either drag you down or drive you forward, but it was very much the latter for St Fechin’s as they de-throned Knockbridge with a comprehensive victory in the first big final of the season in Louth.

The final scoreline flattered the out-going champions a bit, as a Conor Deane goal in the final minute of normal time suggested the contest was closer than it actually was.

In truth, St Fechin’s were the better, hungrier and more composed team throughout the 60 minutes and thoroughly deserved their third Paddy Kelly Cup success.

Given the manner in which they won their first two titles, back-to-back in 2015 and 2016, it would have seemed almost fanciful that the Termonfeckin men would have to wait a further five years to top the podium again.

But after looking like they might dominate the hurling landscape for years to come, two final defeats to Naomh Moninne and another couple to Sunday’s opponents Knockbridge, must have taken a toll on confidence levels and self belief.

They threw off those psychological shackles in some style at St Brigid’s Park, leading from start to finish and driving home their superiority in the final quarter to put the game, and the two-in-a-row, beyond Knockbridge’s reach.

In a cagey enough contest, Paddy Lynch’s accuracy over dead balls would prove vital for the Saints, but they were dominant from open play too, proving too lively and pacey up front for their opponents.

Knockbridge definitely missed Andrew Smyth’s drive and tenacity around the middle and they were robbing Peter to pay Paul by dropping Conor Deane out to deputise. Deane had a good game, but he showed just what his team were missing closer to goal in the closing stages, not least with that late goal.

In hindsight the writing was on the wall in the opening few minutes as St Fechin’s started with vigour and purpose, making their opponents look lethargic and flat-footed by comparison.

Two Lynch frees either side of a Sean Hodgins point inside the first five minutes laid out St Fechin’s intentions clearly and had they converted even one of a number of good first-half goal chances they would surely have shaken off the Knockbridge challenge sooner.

To their credit, Ronan Byrne’s men didn’t throw in the towel and two brilliant scores from David Kettle and a sublime sideline cut by Ricky McKeown ensured they only trailed by the minimum at the first water break, 0-5 to 0-4.

St Fechin’s might have had the cushion they deserved had Ronan Byrne not saved a Sean Hodgins shot on the line.

But despite the scoreline, St Fechin’s were definitely in the ascendency and they started to make that count in the second quarter, opening a 0-9 to 0-4 lead with Peter Fortune sending over two fine scores.

Another gilt-edged goal chance fell St Fechin’s way as the half drew to a close, but Sean Kerrisk’s effort beat everyone bar the post and re-bounded to safety.

Instead of trailing by eight, Knockbridge made the most of that let-off with a brace of points from Shane Fennell and one from Conor Deane to tail by just two at half-time, 0-9 to 0-7.

But even that late first-half surge failed to fuel a concerted Knockbridge comeback and it was St Fechin’s who made a similar start to the second period as they did to the first, rattling off three early points to stretch their lead to five, with Fortune, Jamie McDonnell and Ryan Walsh all on target from play.

The gap never fell below three points thereafter as St Fechin’s comfortably held off the threat of a Knockbridge fightback.

A couple of Fennell frees did reduce the arrears for Knockbridge, but St Fechin’s were just too focused and they kicked three without reply again to lead by 0-15 to 0-9 with 15 minutes remining.

Knockbridge introduced Louth captain Liam Molloy and they clearly weren’t going to go down without a late fight, but in the end it was too late.

The only goal of the game gave them a small sliver of hope as Shane Fennell and David Kettle combined to play in Deane who fired to the ent to make it 0-18 to 1-11.

Kettle his third point of the match in injury time, but St Fechin’s held out quite comfortably to finally get their hands on the Paddy Kelly Cup again.

Understandably the celebrations were spontaneous and wild - four final defeats will do that.

One suspects they may not leave it as long the next time.

St Fechin’s: John Crosbie; Danny Morgan, Oisín Byrne, Conor Mathews; Ryan Walsh 0-1, Jamie McDonnell 0-1, David Stephenson; Patrick Lynch 0-6 (5f, 1 ‘65’), Donal Ryan; Seán Hodgins 0-1, Paul Mathews 0-1, Peter Fortune 0-3; Bob Grace, Seaghan Conneely 0-2, Seán Kerrisk 0-1. Subs: Míceal Byrne 0-2 for Hodgins (ht), Thomas McCreesh for Grace (37).

Knockbridge: Kevin McNally; Stephen Kettle, Ronan Byrne, Mark Wallace; Stephen Hoey, Conor Quigley, Ricky McKeown 0-1 s/l; Conor Deane 1-1, James Costelloe; David Kettle 0-3, Gavin Kerrigan, Peter Brennan; Neil Thornton, Gareth Hall, Shane Fennell 0-5 (2f, 1‘65’). Subs: Gerard McKeown 0-1 for Kerrigan (38), Adam Plunkett for R McKeown (45), Ronan Mulholland 0-1 for Brennan (53), Liam Molloy for C Quigley (54), David Ryan for Fennell (60)

Referee: Derek Ryan (Sean O’Mahony’s)