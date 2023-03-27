Seneschalstown pick up second win of the league season

Ben McCormack of Kildare in action against Michael Flood of Meath during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Kildare and Meath at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Seneschalstown picked up their second win in Division 1B of the ACFL following this success at a wet Fr Tully Park last Friday night.

The visitors had the opening score from Ben Grey but that was the only time they led in the half. Cathal Finnegan had the hosts off the mark with the equaliser before Dylan Keating pointed them ahead.

Robbie Farrelly, who accounted for 1-7 for the north-Meath side, scored his first point before Seneschalstown enjoyed a spell of dominance during which they hit 1-1. Midfielder Donie Commons was first with the point and then Robbie Finnegan ended an excellent run with a smartly taken goal.

Oldcastle responded to those scores with a quick point and then a goal from talisman Farrelly to again draw level. Seneschalstown finished the half on the front foot, however, with points by Cathal Finnegan and Brian Maguire to lead 1-5 to 1-3 at the break.

Similar to the opening period, Seneschalstown also started slowly in the third quarter and by the 40th minute, Oldcastle had regained the lead following a brace of CJ Healy points and another from Farrelly.

Entering the final quarter, Seneschalstown had regained parity after Robert Wogan pointed before the game’s crucial score arrived on 47 minutes. It was a flowing move involving Seimi Byrne, Dylan Keating and Alan Mulvany before Finnegan gained possession and rounded the ’keeper to finish to the net.

Mulvany then added a point to put his side firmly in control. Farrelly kept the scoreboard ticking over for the Oldcastle men with another brace of points but Seneschalstown were finding it much easier to get scores at that stage and they pressed home their advantage.

Substitute Eoin Finnegan, Byrne and Mulvany all pointed to stretch the lead to five and put the game out of reach of the visitors.

SENESCHALSTOWN: David Gordon; Cillian Lawlor, Brian Maguire 0-1, Séimí Byrne 0-1; Robert Wogan 0-1, Danny Waters, Seán Carey; John Smith, Donie Commons 0-1; Alan Mulvany 0-2, James Meade, Ryan Finnegan; Cathal Finnegan 1-2, Dylan Keating 0-1, Robbie Finnegan 1-2. Subs: Darren O’Brien, Simon Rooney, Eoin Finnegan 0-1, Neil Darby, Ronan Conneely.

OLDCASTLE: Conor McHugh; Louis Colleran, Dylan Garrigan, Darren Hawdon; Lee Healy, Steven Lawless, Oran O’Reilly; James Cooke, Oran Mulvaney; Ross Cadden, Keith Connell, Ben Gray 0-1; CJ Healy 0-2, Pearse Sheridan, Robbie Farrelly 1-7. Subs: Eoin Smith, Stephen Tierney.

REFEREE: Joseph Curran (St Michael’s).