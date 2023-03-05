Seneschalstown get Meath league season off the mark with victory over Syddan

SENIOR against junior in the opening round of the ACFL Division 1B had a predictable enough outcome, even if the hosts were made to work hard for their victory at Fr Tully Park, last Saturday.

Syddan were well in contention when on level terms at half-time, 0-8 to 1-5, but their challenge faded dramatically throughout the second half as Seneschalstown slowly turned the screw to end convincing winners.

Outscoring their opponents eight points to one was an indication of the home side’s superiority in that second half with Syddan’s solitary score coming courtesy of a free from substitute Cathal Dardis.

Both teams fielded with a fair sprinkling of youth but it was some of the more established players, especially those in the Seneschalstown attack who did most of the damage. Between them Dylan Keating, Alan Mulvany and Cathal Finnegan contributed 1-10 of the winners' tally and all three found it relatively easy to pick off scores when opportunities arose.

Syddan had to work a lot harder to create openings in attack and relied heavily on their go-to man, Dáire Rowe, for scores. Rowe hit four points in the opening half but hobbled out of the action in the final quarter with an injury. That made life a little more comfortable for the Seneschalstown defence but at that stage they were four points clear and very much in the ascendancy.

The visitors' only score of the half arrived shortly after that before Seneschalstown eased to victory with four unanswered points.

The opening half was a much more interesting and closely-fought affair with Syddan leading following a point from wing-back Cormac Rafferty on six minutes. Mulvany and Robert Wogan opened Seneschalstown’s account with points before a lighting move starting by midfielder John Smith winning a kick-out, ended with Mulvany forcing the ball over the Syddan goalline following a Ross Howard pass.

Seneschalstown were unable to build on that score to any great extent though four points separated the sides following a brace of quick fire points from Cathal Finnegan.

With Seán Clare getting through some good work at midfield and Kevin Traynor also prominent, Syddan enjoyed their best spell from the 18th to the 25th minute during which they struck five successive points to go in front. Rowe (two), Clare and Michael Fedigan were all on target before Ben Blakemore hit the lead point.

Alan Mulvany responded for Seneschalstown with the equalising point three minutes before the break.

Three wides were all Syddan had to show for their efforts in the third quarter as Seneschalstown regained the initiative through the efforts of Cillian Lawlor, Seimi Byrne and John Smith and Donie Commons at midfield.

Points from Ross Howard, Keating and Finnegan had them three clear at the three-quarter way stage and they pressed home their advantage after that with further scores from Commons, Finnegan and Keating (three).

SENESCHALSTOWN: David Gordon; Danny Waters, Brian Maguire, Cillian Lawlor; Robert Wogan 0-1, Niall McCabe, Seimi Byrne; John Smith, Donie Commons 0-1; Ross Howard 0-1, Pádraig Finegan, Alan Mulvany 1-2; Cathal Finnegan 0-4 (1m), Dylan Keating 0-4, Neil Darby. Subs: Brian Finegan for Darby (HT), Robbie Finnegan for P Finegan (36), Seán Carey for McCabe, Darren O’Brien for Smith (both 51), James Meade for Mulvany (54).

SYDDAN: Myles Aver; Zak Bourne, Ryan Summersby, Dara Dillon; Mark Fedigan, Gary McManus, Cormac Rafferty 0-1; Seán Clare 0-1, Cathal Duff; Cormac Dardis, Kevin Traynor, Michael Fedigan 0-1 (1f); Ben Blakemore 0-1, Dáire Rowe 0-4 (1m, 1f), Conor Meade. Subs: Cathal Dardis 0-1 (1f) for Rowe (47), Jack Dowdall for Mark Fedigan (51).

REFEREE: Marcus O Donnchu (Simonstown).