Sending off key to Louth’s Meagher Cup demise against Monaghan

Seán Kerrick gets his shot off for Louth against Monaghan in Darver. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Having recorded contrasting victories in the opening round a week earlier, these two sides knew that a second win would strengthen their position at the top of the Lory Meagher Cup standings.

Louth had 20 points to spare against Lancashire, while the Farney men scraped past Cavan by a solitary goal.

Monaghan came out on top in their recent league meeting by seven points and that was their margin of victory again at Darver Centre on Excellence on Sunday afternoon.

This game had everything from two black cards – a rarity in hurling, a red card, three penalties, eight goals and, for good measure, heavy rain which made conditions difficult for both teams, particularly in the second half.

Corner-forward Thomas Hughes opened the scoring with a point for the visitors after just 30 seconds. He added the game’s opening goal two minutes later when, coming in from the left, he beat ’keeper Ruairí Morrissey at his near post.

That lead was soon five before the home side responded with a goal of their own on eight minutes when the lively Mark Gahan volleyed home from close range.

Centre-half Conor Gernon and Liam Molloy then exchanged points before Monaghan opened up a four-point lead on 13 minutes with successive registers by Hughes and a long-range conversion from the stick of Mark Treanor.

Unlike the previous weekend, Louth struggled in front of the posts and had accounted for five wides before midfielder and captain Feidhelm Joyce grabbed a good point from just inside the 65-metre line.

INSTRUMENTAL

Seaghan Conneely was instrumental in Louth's next score as he played Paul Mathews through and the St Fechin’s man was upended to earn his side a penalty. Gahan netted subsequently to tie up matters on 27 minutes, 2-3 to 1-6.

Hughes continued to be a handful for the Louth defence, especially with his pace, and he got through again, firing high to the net for his side’s second goal of this half.

Treanor and Joyce exchanged points before the home side were awarded a second penalty. Mathews was denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity with the referee showing ’keeper Hugh Byrne a black card and forcing him to endure 10 minutes in the bin.

Gahan fumbled his lift and the opportunity passed. Louth accounted for two injury-time points from the sticks of Gahan and Joyce again to leave their side trailing by just the minimum at the break, 2-7 to 2-6.

A brace of close range frees by Treanor extended the visitors’ lead before Louth drew level on 40 minutes as Seán Kerrisk soloed through before firing an unstoppable shot past stand-in ’keeper Dylan McAree.

Hughes and Treanor kept the scoreboard ticking over for the visitors with further points from play. Mathews responded with a point from close range on 43 minutes.

However, two minutes later, following a discussion between the referee and his umpires, the forward man was on the receiving end of a red card for what would have appeared to have been an off the ball incident.

To make matters worse, Monaghan then struck for their third goal on 47 minutes when a goalmouth scramble ended with the ball in the net accredited to Treanor.

Despite goods points from midfielders Gahan and Joyce, the home side still trailed by three before the game’s second black card flashed to Louth corner-back Adam Plunkett.

Byrne took the responsibility from the resultant penalty and give his opposite number no chance, 4-12 to 3-9.

By this stage, Darren Geoghegan had been introduced as substitute, making a welcome return from injury, and he accounted for a brace of points to leave four between the teams on 60 minutes.

Monaghan wrapped up the win and the valuable points at stake with a fifth goal late in the game, scored from close range by substitute Pauric Malone.

LOUTH: Ruairí Morrissey; Danny Morgan, Andrew Smyth, Adam Plunkett; Liam Molloy 0-1, Donal Ryan, Jamie McDonnell; Mark Gahan 2-3 (1-0p, 1f) Feidhelm Joyce 0-4; Seánie Crosbie, Seán Kerrisk 1-0, Niall Keenan; Seaghan Conneely, Seán Hodgins, Paul Mathews 0-1. Subs: Darren Geoghegan 0-2 (1f) for Hodgins (41), Andrew Mackin for Keenan (58), Pádraig Fallon for Gahan (60), Matthew Fee for Ryan 64).

MONAGHAN: Hugh Byrne 1-0p; Brian Flanagan, Colin Merrick, Cathal McAnespie; Conor Flynn, Aaron Kenny, Cormac McNally; Kevin Crawley, Declan Hughes; Mark Treanor 1-7 (0-2f), Conor Gernon 0-1, Conall Hughes; Pearse McKenna, Niall Garland, Thomas Hughes 2-4. Subs: Pauric Malone for Flynn (28), Luke McKenna for Merrick (57), Ciarán Guinan for Gernon (66).

REFEREE: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin).