Seán Reynolds scores 2-1 as Stabannon Parnells advance in Louth IFC with victory over Glen Emmets

Stabannon Parnells 5-4 Glen Emmets 0-11

Seán Reynolds is ripping up the intermediate football championship as the burly teenager once again proved the match-winner to fire Stabannon Parnells into the quarter-finals, on their return to the grade, as group toppers.

The fearsome No14 may have been outscored by his almost equally outstanding peer, Harry Butterly, but he still bagged 2-1 and drew three penalties from which his 20-year-old buddy found the net on each occasion.

Glen Emmets, for whom Conor Grimes and Cian Talbot displayed leadership in the second half, worked themselves back to within three points when play resumed– 3-4 to 0-11 – but the closest they came to the breakthrough major they required was when Evan English’s powerful effort was expertly beaten away by Pádraig Malone, maintaining Stabannon’s record of not having conceded a goal across their preliminary fixtures.

Butterly was perfect from the spot on seven and 14 minutes, and despite a mini-revival by the Tullyallen natives, Reynolds spun impressively on 19 minutes and sent a low drive skidding off the sodden turf and past Damien Grimes.

The rain was treacherous at this stage and the play gradually became messier, but with the maximums in their favour, the victors were able to withdraw bodies and force Ray Lambe’s charges to meander into contact.

Ahead by 3-3 to 0-6 at the interval, a Butterly free was responded to by Grimes (2), Talbot (2) and Alex Carolan before an error on the goalline saw Reynolds punch to the net to kill off the contest, deflating whatever momentum Emmets had developed.

The main man looked to have picked up a knock to his troublesome hamstring subsequently but he was still lively enough to draw another penalty when Keith Boylan fouled and Butterly picked out the top corner to propel Wayne Kierans’ team through in style.

If the lethal pair, who accounted for Stabannon’s lot, remain fit, the mid-Louth side can travel deep into contention for honours. Glen Emmets, on the other hand, must shore up their defence for a winner advances meeting with Roche Emmets.

STABANNON PARNELLS: Pádraig Malone; Ryan Halpenny, Barry McCoy, Alan Reynolds; Johnny Magee, Shane McCoy, David Cluskey; Colm Giggins, Niall Cluskey; Jake Corrigan, Bobby Butterly, Dean Lynch; Robbie Callaghan, Seán Reynolds 2-1 (0-1m), Harry Butterly 3-3 (3-0p, 0-3f). Subs: Aonghus Giggins for Corrigan (53), Barry Lynch for D Lynch (53), Niall Fanning for Reynolds (59)

GLEN EMMETS: Damien Grimes; Cathal Maguire, Emmet Delaney, Keith Boylan; Andrew Mooney, Evan English, Sam Kenny; Conor Grimes 0-3, Darragh Russell; Keefar Carolan, Keelan O’Neill 0-2 (1f), Seán Byrne; Alex Carolan 0-3 (1f), Cian Talbot 0-2, Eoghan Maguire 0-1. Subs: James Breen for Russell (40), Tom Grimes for Byrne (50), David Bracken for K Carolan (50).

REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines).