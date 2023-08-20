Sean O’Mahony’s get their Louth IFC bid off to a winning start in dour duel with O’Connell’s

O’Connell’s 1-8 Sean O’Mahony’s 0-16

The outcome was never in doubt in this dour clash at Clan na Gael Park as Sean O’Mahony’s eased to victory against O’Connell’s.

Liam Dullaghan’s charges lost each of their past two intermediate championship openers but dominated a lifeless clash in which they kicked 0-10 in the opening half, many of them from range with Terry Kelly, Thomas Rice, Kyle Carroll and Conor Finnegan among the registrars.

Goalkeeper Eddie Maguire came forward to split the posts with distant frees and it took O’Connell’s, for whom this was defeat number 20 of the campaign, until 23 minutes to get off the mark when Stuart Osborne, who hit a first half brace, converted a close-in free.

There was no shortage of effort by the Castlebellingham-based side but they lacked coherency and numbers in the attack and when the play turned over, they were exploited by O’Mahonys’ forward-first approach that saw the ace finishers gain possession in or around the scoring zone.

The Point Road outfit kicked three wides in the first half and, therefore, could have been further clear than the eight points they were by halfway, but they will have been disappointed by their second period contribution of six points despite facing the breeze.

O’Connell’s had the clearer-cut goal chances with Seán Cairns and lively substitute Evan Kearney unable to convert before, with the last play, Cairns palmed a teasing Jackie Agnew delivery past Maguire.

Centre-forward Agnew was the catalyst for all of O’Connells’ good play and he scored four times after the interval, though with Ben McLaughlin and Kelly remaining sharp at the other end, David Neacy’s charges were unable to pear the gap back to a retrievable margin.

Former Dundalk FC defender Brian Gartland came in for his O’Mahony’s championship debut during the closing quarter and got on plenty of ball at a stage when the match began to peter towards its inevitable conclusion.

Ultimately, O’Mahony’s left the Ecco Road venue, where they won the Seamus Flood Cup in 2014, with what they came for. Their latest IFC assault is up and running, with derby rivals Clans to come on Saturday night.

O’CONNELL’S: John Brennan; Sam Shearman, Conor Byrne, Jack McGeough; David Hoey, Stuart Osborne, Emmet Byrne; Ciarán O’Brien, Seán Cairns 1-0; Cian O’Dwyer, Jackie Agnew 0-4 (1f, 1 45), Cailum Woods; Dean Stanfield, Conor Culligan, Bernard Osborne 0-3 (2f). Subs: Evan Kearney 0-1 for O’Dwyer (HT), Nathan Carragher for Hoey (42), TJ Conlon for Woods (51), Pádraig McCahey for Osborne (52), Adam Flynn for Conlon (60)

SEAN O’MAHONY’S: Eddie Maguire 0-2 (2f); Rob Galligan 0-1, Chris O’Neill, Ciarán Jamison; Kyle Carroll 0-1, Kian McEvoy, Robert Clarke; Conor Martin 0-1, Gareth Hall; Conor Mackin, Conor Finnegan 0-1, Tiernan Cassidy; Thomas Rice 0-3 (1f), Terry Kelly 0-5, Ben McLaughlin 0-2. Subs: Ciarán Finan for Jamison (35), Keith McLaughlin for Carroll (35), Brian Gartland for Hall (50), Vinny Smith for Cassidy (55), Colin Finan for Clarke (60)

REFEREE: Damien Connor (St Patrick’s).