Sean Kerrisk and his fellow Louth hurlers will have to dig deep against Garden County

Physicality could be the biggest obstacle to Louth challenging Wicklow in Aughrim on Sunday afternoon as the Reds bid to make a positive return to Nicky Rackard Cup hurling.

Whereas the Garden natives are seasoned competitors who won three matches in Division 2B during the National League, Louth included many newcomers to inter-county level and others with limited experience of the toil amid their successful survival effort in the fifth tier.

One recurrent ploy during Louth’s games has been the effectiveness of the direct ball into a strong full-forward. Each of Seaghan Conneely, Ryan Walsh and Conor Murphy have used their size and strength well on occasions, often leading to scores, but with Andrew Kavanagh a highly imposing defender for Wicklow, Louth may need to find other routes to the target.

For this, Seán Kerrisk - arguably the Reds’ standout player in the league - and Mark Gahan will be key in that their diminutive stature and skilful touch allows them to evade challenges and slip through lines of opposition defenders.

The issue in this regard could be territorial given Wicklow are likely to dictate the lion’s share of proceedings and in Seánie Germaine, long-serving Andy O’Brien, Christy Moorehouse and Diarmuid Masterson, Casey O’Brien’s charges have an abundance of attacking riches which Louth will need to stop.

Moorehouse developed into a clinical marksman across the campaign, with Masterson hitting six points from play against Tyrone and another five versus London in the National League as the Leinster county sharpened their scoring edge over a programme which included respective nine- and 19-point wins over the Exiles and Donegal.

There are similarities in terms of the sequences of results of both counties during the National League. Each lost their openers and closing duels, with points being accrued in between, although the gulf in the respective oppositions was pronounced.

Louth used Jamie McDonnell as a sweeper for much of the league and in the St Fechin’s clubman’s injury-enforced absence against Mayo, in round five, Peter Fortune filled the void. The Carlow native’s power and presence will be needed at midfield on Sunday, however, and so McDonnell, if fit, should come straight back into the team.

A return to action for centre-back Conor Quigley is highly doubtful, so Liam Molloy, who was very impressive in the Mayo reverse, may continue in the defensive breach in front of the outstanding Danny Morgan, who is expected to be flanked by Adam Plunkett on the right side with Conal Shaw in front of him.

Aaron McGuinness-Smith was steady at left-half during the National League, but he could be reverted backwards if McDonnell is restored to the line-up, or even if either Seán Hodgins or Ben Goss-Kieran gets the nod.

Captain Feidhelm Joyce and Fortune would be the midfield duo of preference, although that has been a fluid area selection-wise and Walsh could be a contender here.

Gareth Hall is back in contention for a forward position, but it is more likely that free-taker Darren Geoghegan, Kerrisk, Gahan, Murphy and Conneely will start, with Andrew Mackin, Pádraig Fallon and Stephen Stafford also bidding for a place.

Then, between the posts, will Dan O’Neill continue ahead of Ricky McKeown, who started the league as the preferred option?

In any case, Louth will be up against it at a venue where they lost to the hosts in last season’s Kehoe Shield decider.