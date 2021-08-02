Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

SEAMUS O’HANLON | ‘This hasty decision would suggest that all is not running smoothly in the corridors of power’

SIDELINES

Mochtas&rsquo; Cormac Smyth scores the only goal of the game on Thursday. Expand

Close

Mochtas&rsquo; Cormac Smyth scores the only goal of the game on Thursday.

Mochtas’ Cormac Smyth scores the only goal of the game on Thursday.

Mochtas’ Cormac Smyth scores the only goal of the game on Thursday.

Louth

In the face of a spike in Covid-19 numbers within the county, the Management Committee of Louth GAA met last Sunday morning and surprisingly announced the removal of promotion and relegation from this years adult leagues. The decision effectively means that the outcomes of all adult football games played over the last three months is now null and void with the remaining league fixtures rendered little more than challenge games.

While I agree that some action needed to be taken to address the current COVID situation that exists in many clubs across the county, this unilateral decision seems to be a little rash.

Other options I feel could and should have being explored, including a temporary postponement to see if the short term situation might improve, reverting to a knockout championship or have promotion only this season with double relegation in 2022.

Most Watched

Privacy