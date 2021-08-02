SEAMUS O’HANLON | ‘This hasty decision would suggest that all is not running smoothly in the corridors of power’

In the face of a spike in Covid-19 numbers within the county, the Management Committee of Louth GAA met last Sunday morning and surprisingly announced the removal of promotion and relegation from this years adult leagues. The decision effectively means that the outcomes of all adult football games played over the last three months is now null and void with the remaining league fixtures rendered little more than challenge games.

While I agree that some action needed to be taken to address the current COVID situation that exists in many clubs across the county, this unilateral decision seems to be a little rash.

Other options I feel could and should have being explored, including a temporary postponement to see if the short term situation might improve, reverting to a knockout championship or have promotion only this season with double relegation in 2022.

There’s still plenty of time remaining in 2021. We’re only at the beginning of August and if needs be, there’s nothing to stop 2021 fixtures spilling over into 2022. Back in the mid 90s I remember completing the final stages of both the Cardinal O’Donnell and ACC Cup competitions in the early months of the following season.

After many turbulent years Louth GAA have really got their act together in recent seasons under the chairmanship of Peter Fitzpatrick. Progress on the County Stadium, the appointment of Mickey Harte, restructuring of our underage setup ...these are only some of the many positives since Fitzer took over in December 2019.

But this hasty decision, allied to last week’s resignation of CCC chairman Sean McClean and secretary Stephen Murphy, would suggest all is not running smoothly in the corridors of power at Darver.

Slow start

Despite a much improved second-half performance, Monaghan narrowly failed to overcome Tyrone in Saturday’s Ulster Final at Croke Park. In complete contrast to their semifinal win over Armagh Seamus McEneaneys’s side were very slow out of the blocks and failed to impose themselves on the game.

Tyrone took full advantage of their opponent’s lacklustre approach and deservedly led by five points at the break.

Whatever was said in the Monaghan dressing room during the interval worked as they were completely transformed in the second period and were level at twelve points apiece by the 50th minute.

Instrumental to that Farney recovery was the presence of goalkeeper Rory Beggan between the half back line and midfield.

A missed goal chance stalled their momentum allowing Tyrone edge three points in front as the game enterd the closing stages. To their credit Monaghan kept fighting to the bitter end and hit three of the final four scores but their efforts fell agonisingly short.

Tyrone will now meet Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final but I can’t help feeling that Monaghan were better equipped to give the Kingdom a tougher test.

As expected Dublin overcame the challenge of Kildare in the Leinster final to set up a mouth-watering last four showdown with old rivals Mayo.

The eight point winning margin was Dublin’s lowest in a provincial decider since 2003 so credit must go to Kildare for a spirited display but a final tally of 1-9 was never going to be enough to trouble the champions.

While it was far from a vintage performance, the Dubs continue to improve with each game but they are still playing a level or two below their brilliant best.

Dessie Farrell is lacking that killer punch from the bench with substitutes registering just one point in each of the last two games.

Key players Brian Fenton and Con O’Callaghan have been well marshaled in both the Meath and Kildare games with a significant knock-on effect on Dublin’s free flowing attacking threat, a fact that will not have gone unnoticed by the Mayo management team.

Congratulations

And finally congratulations to Colin Kelly who was the 2021 inductee into the Leinster GAA Hall of Fame for his outstanding playing career and services to the game off the field. Kelly was honoured at half-time in yesterday Leinster final.